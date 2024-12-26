We've got the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Boise State Broncos Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enters its second round next week, and Penn State will face Boise State in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Nittany Lions decimated the SMU Mustangs 38-10 last week. Meanwhile, Boise State s fully rested after earning a bye week. However, only one can advance to the Semi-Finals.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Boise State Broncos CFP Results According to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Penn State will defeat Boise State 27-20 and advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. Things were close in the first half, but it looked like the Broncos had the edge. However, Penn State took over in the second half, with DE Abdul Carter leading the team to victory.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 PSU 0 10 10 7 27 #3 BOI 0 10 3 7 20

Carter earned an eye-whopping five sacks in the win, with 10 total tackles on the day. Overall, the Nittany Lions sacked Maddux Madsen eight times, disrupting several offensive drives. They gave the offense the opportunity to break away in the second half.

Ashton Jeanty played okay, but was pretty much contained by Penn State's tough defense. In total, he had 20 total touches for 81 yards and a touchdown. As a whole, the Broncos offense showed flashes of greatness, but failed to consistently produce throughout the game.

With the win, the Nittany Lions advance to the Semi-Finals, where they will play either Notre Dame or Georgia at the Capital One Orange Bowl. Should Penn State win then, they'll make it to the National Championship game.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

N/A

Second Quarter:

BOI – Ashton Jeanty 5 Yd pass from Maddux Madsen (Jonah Dalmas kick), 14:08 (BOI 7-0)

PSU – Tyler Warren 78 Yd pass from Drew Allar (Sander Sahayadak kick), 13:22 (Tied 7-7)

BOI – Jonah Dalmas, 59 Yd FG, 3:40 (BOI 10-7)

PSU – Sander Sahayadak, 33 Yd FG, 0:04 (Tied 10-10)

Third Quarter:

PSU – Sander Sahayadak, 22 Yd FG, 10:30 (PSU 13-10)

PSU – Julian Fleming 16 Yd Pass from Drew Allar (Sander Sahayadak kick), 7:43 (PSU 20-10)

BOI – Jonah Dalmas, 26 Yd FG, 1:28 (PSU 20-13)

Fourth Quarter:

PSU – Nicholas Singleton, 9 Yd run (Sander Sahayadak kick), 12:58 (PSU 27-13)

BOI – Matt Lauter 26 Yd Pass from Maddux Madsen (Jonah Dalmas kick), 0:14 (PSU 27-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Penn State vs. Boise State Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: Despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, it also seems to make these games play on Freshman, which isn't our intention. Nevertheless, we're still looking to improve our sims. These include, but are not limited to:

