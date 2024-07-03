2024 has already been a big year in terms of resurrecting the Nike Foamposite line and with a number of releases already set for next year, it's clear Nike is doing everything in their power to bring the Nike Air Foamposite back to popularity. Come this September, we'll see a new iteration of Penny Hardaway's most iconic and recognizable signature sneaker.

Penny Hardaway spent his first six NBA seasons building a brand and identity while playing for the Orlando Magic. A young, electric team at the time, Hardaway was one of the most exciting new players to grace the league and it was only a matter of time before Nike gave him his own sneaker campaign.

Enter the Nike Air Foamposite One – an ultra-futuristic looking sneaker that perfectly fit the style and game of Penny Hardaway. It was the first time Nike had used the revolutionary foamposite material and with the shoes becoming an instant hit, it ultimately opened the door for Nike to expand their world with the use of foamposite.

While the shoes didn't pick up a ton of traction on the court and it's rare we ever see NBA players of today's game rocking these, they remain a favorite for sneakerheads and can still be considered a cultural icon in many regions of the country. After the release of a recent DMV-inspired pair and the return of the hyped “Galaxy” Foamposite, Nike will return the classic royal blue colorway that Hardaway wore for the Orlando Magic. This pair, however, will feature a slight neon hue to make the color even more vibrant, a modern update not straying too far from the original makeup.

This latest Nike Air Foamposite One comes draped in “Dark Neon Royal,” which is an extremely close shade to the original “Royal” pair Penny Hardaway debuted in 1997 for the Magic. At first glance, the color may look to the same, but we see a noticeable shine from this pair with the small neon hue shining through. The shoes will feature the classic Nike Foamposite material along with suede stitched into the eyestays and sockliner. As standard with most Nike Foamposites, they'll come complete with an icy blue outsole as well.

Finer details include the understated Nike Swoosh near the toe, outlined in an even lighter blue color to create contrast. Hardaway's “cent” logo is seen on the back heel near the pull tabs following the same theme. With the laces complete in black, these offer a great option for sneakerheads still holding onto their older pairs.

All in all, these are a great sneaker to retro with Nike's modern technology given their constant popularity over time. While Nike Fomaposites have seen their times in and out of the cultural spotlight, it's clear their style is making a comeback and sneakerheads are eager to bring these back to the forefront.

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Neon Royal” will officially release on September 13, 2024 and will be made available on Nike SNKRS app and in very limited quantities at select Nike retailers. They come with a retail tag of $240, reflecting the premium materials that go into constructing these. Don't forget to mark your calendars for the upcoming release!