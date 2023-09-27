Peppa Pig will feature a special musical guest ahead of its 20th anniversary. It's being reported that Katy Perry will guest star in the show.

Deadline reported Perry joining Peppa Pig first. She will voice a brand new character, Ms. Leopard. This appearance will come in an episode of the three-part Wedding Party Special, which is set to premiere in spring 2024.

Ms. Leopard is a dress maker who will help prepare the wedding of Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow. This isn't Perry's first turn in the voice-acting world. She made her film debut voicing Smurfette in the 2011 live-action Smurfs film. She'd reprise the role in the 2013 sequel. Additionally, Perry voiced herself in The Simpsons.

Katy Perry is an iconic musical artist. She's released six studio albums to date, the most recent being 2020's Smile, and has embarked on a number of tours. Similarly to Adele, Perry has been playing a residency in Las Vegas at the Theatre at Resorts World. The residency kicked off in December 2021 and will conclude on November 4. Adele will similarly be ending her tour on the same night as of the time of this writing. Meanwhile, U2 is getting ready to kick off their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

Peppa Pig is a preschool animated series that was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker. The series airs on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States. Season 7 of the show concluded on February 23 earlier this year. The upcoming special featuring Perry will premiere sometime early next year.