Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 5 furthers the plot, but what goes down?

The fifth episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here. Percy and the crew meet another one of the iconic Greek gods, Ares, and further their friendship in this episode. What all went down?

Episode 5 recap

Warning: Spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians ahead

This episode of Percy Jackson resumes right after the fourth. Percy (Walker Scobell) threw himself out of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to escape Chimera. Upon floating helplessly, a Nereid helps him realize that he can breathe underwater.

He reunites with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). However, the cops are after them so they must escape.

As they walk along a deserted highway, they hear a motorcycle. Percy, Annabeth, and Grover attempt to hide. But they soon discover it's Ares (Adam Copeland), who offers them a cheeseburger and help with getting to Las Vegas.

When they arrive at the diner, Ares reveals to Percy that the FBI is now after him. His stepfather, Gabe (Timm Sharp), has spoken to the news and is “heartbroken” over his missing wife and blames hi stepson.

But Ares needs help getting his shield back. He sends Percy and Annabeth to get it, keeping Grover close by as collateral. His quest leads them to a deserted amusement park, but this isn't your average amusement park. It's where Aphrodite and Ares were caught by Hephaestus.

While Percy and Annabeth go on their quest, Grover stays and tries to work Ares. Slowly but surely, he does seem to get Ares to trip up a little bit and say more than he should.

Now, I don't remember the book word-for-word, and I'm sure that unlike a two-hour film, an eight-part television series allows for expansion on the book's plot. Even five episodes in, the pacing still feels a bit jumbled, and it's hard to ignore the feeling that certain scenes could be cut of its fat.

Thrill Ride O' Love

When Percy and Annabeth make it into the amusement park, they encounter the Thrill Ride O' Love. Haddaway's “What Is Love” begins playing as Percy and Annabeth ride in a boat. At the same time, the walls of the ride are illuminated with a message, telling Hephaestus's story.

In short, Hephaestus was rejected by all of the gods, including Hera and Aphrodite. This is a story that Percy's mom would tell him, also saying, “This is what the gods are like to each other. This is the kind of family they are.”

They do encounter Ares' shield, which is being held by a statue. To retrieve it, either Percy or Annabeth needs to sit on the throne and become a statue — a part of the bargain. Percy takes the throne and is covered in the gold. As Annabeth mourns her friend (something she finally admits), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson) appears. He first claims that the action cannot be undone, but after Annabeth reveals she doesn't want to be like the gods, he lets Percy go.

Percy and Annabeth return the shield to Ares, who looks somewhat pleased by them.

“Where's our ride?” Percy asks.

Episode 5 review

Percy Jackson has been heating up as it continues. There are still some rough patches — namely the lightning in dark scenes and Copeland's presence. While Copeland is a WWE icon and a current AEW wrestler, it doesn't always translate well to Percy Jackson. His banter with Simhadri is when he's at his best. Otherwise, he sometimes sticks out like a sore thumb.

And it's crazy to think that Copeland is far more engaging as a devious WWE villain than the god of war. He's not a terrible actor, but the dialogue given in Percy Jackson isn't even as good as his promo work during the Judgment Day era. But the menacing Edge that WWE fans will remember from the early 2000s is not able to be unleashed in Percy Jackson. Perhaps that's due to the show's age rating and not Copeland himself.

What does work well is Percy and Annabeth's chemistry. Scobell and Jeffries are afforded a lot of 1:1 time, which allows their personalities to show. Early on, it was hard to be sold on their chemistry. But the two are getting better with each episode. There are times where the dialogue is still awkward, but even Harry Potter had similar bumps during the early films.

I still do think that the show is missing something. The Percy Jackson films were flawed, but the format of an eight-episode season has its disadvantages. Every meeting of a god feels like a checklist item rather than a meaningful plot point.

For example, Hephaestus is briefly seen in this episode of Percy Jackson. Perhaps his role is as big as it was in the book, but a constant pattern of Percy going a quest and meeting a god before going on his merry way gets repetitive five episodes in.

Hopefully, the last three episodes stick the landing. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is largely better than the previous Lightning Thief film, but it's still figuring out the kinks five episodes in.

Ending explained

Ares gets his shield back. He's a happy camper and sends Percy, Annabeth, and Grover on their way to the Lotus Hotel in Las Vegas via an eighteen-wheeler. Ares gives them some cash, fresh clothes, and drachmas to summon Hermes.

Ares also states that if they “play their cards right,” Hermes' (Lin-Manuel Miranda) driver will bring them to Los Angeles in minutes.

You think you know me

“I'd wish you luck, but what good would it do you?” Ares says to Percy.

Percy assures him that they won't fail their mission. This doesn't entertain Ares, who goes after Percy.

“Don't worry,” he says. “Your dad had plenty of kids he stopped caring about once he lost interest. You'll have lots of company.”

“You think you now who I am, but you don't,” Percy fires back. “And if you aren't careful, you're gonna find out.”

Like Adam Copeland's WWE and AEW theme states, “You think you know me.” Ares thinks he already knows all there is to know about Percy, who challenges him at the end of the episode.

The episode ends with Grover revealing that he knows who took Zeus' lightning bolt.

