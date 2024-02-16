Are you looking forward to THIS family reunion?

With Disney finally announcing that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is returning for the second season, ScreenRant revealed that fans will welcome more Olympians.

The hit Disney+ show is based on Rick Riordan's best-selling books. Its second season will most likely adapt the series' second book, The Sea of Monsters.

In the recently concluded season one, Percy (Walker Scobell) tried to stop a war among the Olympians, pitting siblings against each other and their children.

The series' co-creator and showrunner, Jonathan E. Steinberg, revealed during Disney's Television Critics Association (TCA) panel that they will add even more gods and goddesses. The first season introduced the audience to Hermes, Ares, Hades, Poseidon and Zeus.

While scant details are known about the second season, the showrunner seems to have confirmed that the series will stay faithful to Riordan's work and will dive even deeper.

“We are definitely going to see more Olympians [in season 2]. A big part of the show is really exploring that family,” Steinberg said.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2: The Sea of Monsters

The Sea of Monsters will follow Percy and his friends fellow demigod Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and satyr Grover (Aryan Simhadri) as they try to save Camp Half-Blood by going on a quest to find the Golden Fleece so they can cure the ailing pine tree, which is what Thalia, Zeus' daughter, has been turned into. The second season will introduce a host of new characters and may include Polyphemus, Percy's half-brother who's also a cyclops.

Riordan has previously stated that he wanted the series to continue for more than two seasons. For reference, the book series Percy Jackson and the Olympians originally had five books: The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian. The fifth book was published in 2009. The sixth book, The Chalice of the Gods, was published last year. Wrath of the Triple Goddesses, the seventh, will be released on Sept. 24.

For now, we'll just have to wait for what season two brings us. While some may be looking forward to the other gods and goddesses making their appearance, I'm personally invested in seeing the Party Ponies come to life.