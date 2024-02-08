Finally!

It's not a surprise, but pleasant news still, that Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming platform recently announced Wednesday that it has ordered season two for one of its most-watched original series. The second season will be based on Rick Riordan's best-selling second novel in the Percy Jackson series, The Sea of Monsters.

Percy Jackson and The Sea of Monsters

The book sends Percy and some of the other Camp Half-Blood residents to look for and bring back the fabled Golden Fleece, mimicking the adventures of the hero (and sort of demigod) Jason and the Argonauts.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo David in a statement said, “Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere. We're thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

“I can't wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+. Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We're heading for the Sea of Monsters!” Riordan added.

The Camp Half-Blood demigods earn their stripes

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered in late December 2023, with a whopping 13.3 million reported global views. These views were calculated by dividing total viewing time by its running time over six days after the series' first episode. Three weeks later, that figure doubled to 26.2 million views.

According to Nielsen's streaming charts, the show was also in the top 10 original shows for its first three weeks. It's currently Disney+ biggest launch that isn't a Marvel or Star Wars title.

The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Its Rotten Tomatoes critic score currently sits at 92% and its audience rating at 81%. Many of the book series' fans noted how the show has been more faithful to the books than the movies were. Riordan famously did not like the movie adaptation and was heavily involved with the Disney series to make sure it stayed true to how he envisioned it.

The first movie, released in 2010, starred Logan Lerman in the titular role. While Riordan has been careful to have never blamed the actors, he has been adamant that the changes made did not do the movies any favors. The second movie, Sea of Monsters, was released in 2013.

Disney may have taken its sweet time renewing one of their top shows. It may not seem like a long time since the first season's last episode aired just last week, but for a show that has gotten a lot of buzz and even more viewing hours this is a bit of a late announcement.

Maybe it has something to do with the many internal discussions that the studio has that were most likely non-Camp Half-Blood related.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover). The first season, based on Riordan's first book in the series The Lightning Thief, is currently streaming on Disney+