Leah Sava Jeffries has fired back at her critics of her casting in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

“I want to be myself”

In an interview with Essence, Jeffries acknowledged the skeptics head on. Alexandra Daddario previously played the role of Annabeth in the Percy Jackson films. That may be a high bar to clear, but Jeffries wasn't worried about that.

“I listen to people say things and try to tear me down,” Jeffries said. “They say you are not her [Annabeth]. You can't play her like Alexandra Daddario. But, you know what? They're right. I'm not her, and I cannot play like her.

“But, I'm going to show you who I am, and how I'm going to play it,” she continued. “I'm not trying to be like anyone else. I want to be myself, and I want to make sure that other girls understand that too.”

Leah Sava Jeffries is a part of the new Percy Jackson trio. Walker Scobell plays the titular role in the new adaptation, and Aryan Simhadri plays Grover. Earlier in her career, Jeffries gained notoriety as Lola Lyon in Empire. She has starred in Lil Rey Howery's Rel.

2022 was a big year for Jeffries. She starred with Idris Elba in Beast and also starred in the Zoey Deutch-led rom-com, Something from Tiffany's.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a new adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels. The first season is adapting the inaugural book, The Lightning Thief, across eight episodes. Prior to the series, the same novel was adapted in 2010 with Logan Lerman playing Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario playing Annabeth, and Brandon %. Jackson playing Grover. A sequel, Sea of Monsters, was released in 2013.