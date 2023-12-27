Could the Lakers make this happen?

After a 41-41 season that saw the Atlanta Hawks make the playoffs and push the Boston Celtics to six games in the first round, all eyes were on the Hawks to make a big jump this season. That has not happened yet, and it may not happen at all. The Hawks are 12-18 in their first 30 games this season with a net rating of -0.6, ranking 20th in the NBA. Atlanta was rumored to be buyers looking to upgrade at the wing and in pursuit of Toronto's Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby, but with the way their season is going, perhaps they might look to go the other way and look to sell at the deadline. One player that could possibly be on the way out? Dejounte Murray, who has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Trae Young-Dejounte Murray pairing has yet to click since the Hawks traded for Murray in the 2022 offseason. According to Cleaning the Glass, when those two have shared the floor, the Hawks have a net rating of -0.8. It wasn't much better last season; the Hawks boasted a +1.6 net rating when those two were on the floor. If the Hawks don't think they can make it work with those two on the floor, maybe it would behoove the Hawks to see what they can get for Murray and recoup some of the draft capital they gave up to acquire him. Is there a trade between the Lakers and Hawks that makes sense for both sides?

Trade

The Atlanta Hawks trade Dejounte Murray to the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, 2029 1st round pick (Top-5 Protected) and 2028 and 2030 1st round pick swaps

Why the Hawks do it

While the Hawks do not need D'Angelo Russell and would likely flip him elsewhere (if they're not interested in this, perhaps they could instead look to acquire Rui Hachimura), Russell alone meets the salary threshold needed to make a trade happen. Murray is about to start a four-year $114 million contract next season, while Russell has only an $18 million player option owed to him after this season. The Hawks could save almost $100 million if they want to hit the eject button on Murray and pretend as if they never made that trade in the first place.

The Lakers can only trade one first-round pick in the future, but they do have other picks they can swap with the Hawks. Max Christie has also shown flashes of stout perimeter defense and could be a great pair next to Trae Young as a potential three-and-d guard. The Hawks will surely want better players than this, but the Lakers are not going to part with Austin Reaves, who would be a questionable fit next to Trae Young anyway. But a promising young prospect in Christie, a ton of salary relief, and draft capital is by no means a bad package.

Why the Lakers do it

The Lakers are mired in a bit of a slump in their own right. Their -0.7 net rating on the season is actually worse than the Hawks' despite having won four more games. But they've had an issue defending guards all season long. Not only could Murray fix that, but if Murray's 37.4% shooting from deep carries over, he'd help a Lakers team that ranks 22nd in the league in three-point percentage.

The Lakers have been rumored to be involved in the Zach LaVine sweepstakes, and while there is a case to be made for the Lakers to pursue LaVine, Murray fills more needs for the Lakers than LaVine. Murray is by far a better defender and playmaker and would allow the Lakers to start Austin Reaves (they should be doing this anyway) and hide him on lesser defenders much more easily. If the Lakers had a choice between Murray and LaVine, Murray should be their target. He could vault them into the echelon of true clear-cut contenders.