The Brooklyn Nets have been all over trade discussions in 2024-2025. They have suddenly emerged as the betting favorites to land Jimmy Butler if he gets moved from the Miami Heat and are one of the preferred landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It appears unlikely that Antetokounmpo would request to be moved but with the Bucks off to a 4-8 start to the year, it cannot be ruled out. As one of the 29-year-old's preferred destinations, the Nets must at least attempt to send in an offer if that happens.

Obviously, if the Nets acquire Antetokounmpo, they would re-enter the championship picture. The team has not legitimately been viewed as title contenders since the 2022-2023 season when they officially gave up on the failed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden experiment.

Considering no team wants to lose their star player, Sean Marks could find it difficult to negotiate with Jon Horst to obtain Antetokounmpo's talents. Brooklyn does not have a single player on their current roster who they could offer that would soften the blow in the slightest. However, they do have the next best option: a plethora of draft picks.

Proposed trade Nets must offer Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Ben Simmons, Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney, 2025 1st Round Pick (unprotected), 2025 1st Round Pick (protected)

Nets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is no denying that Ben Simmons is not the player he once was thought to be in Philadelphia. Bucks fans would groan at the idea of receiving him as the centerpiece of an Antetokounmpo trade but in the long run, it would be beneficial for both sides. Trading Antetokounmpo would likely be the first step of a rebuild and Simmons will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

While much less effective, Simmons' play style is far too similar to Antetokounmpo's for the two to excel on the court at the same time. Given his contract, if the Nets are to trade for the Greek Freak, Simmons has to be a part of the deal. His presence in Milwaukee would help Doc Rivers transition toward using Damian Lillard as the focal point of the offense. At this point in his career, the 34-year-old Lillard cannot effectively take the full offensive load, thus giving Simmons another opportunity to lead an offense.

Simmons would headline this trade, but the real attraction for the Bucks would be the two 2025 first-round draft picks. The Nets currently own four first-rounders, giving them a lot of room to work with. Forking over two to acquire Antetokounmpo is an easy call, especially since they still have two others to keep for themselves.

With two of their 2025 first-round picks being protected, the Nets have the opportunity to give Milwaukee one of theirs back. Brooklyn currently owns the Bucks' original 2025 first-round selection that is protected within the first four picks. The Bucks are unlikely to fall within that range, meaning they would be able to acquire their pick back. Should they receive two first-rounders in exchange for Antetokounmpo, they would have three total first-round picks in 2025, giving them a solid foundation to rebuild.

Nets' hypothetical lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Assuming Brooklyn is able to execute this trade, the Nets would once again be in win-now mode. Antetokounmpo is in his prime at 29 but is not the type of player content to waste those years away.

It seems obvious, but the key to executing an Antetokounmpo trade would be to complete it without decimating their roster. Specifically, keeping Cam Thomas would be a priority. Antetokounmpo has always played his best with a dynamic offensive-minded guard at his side. Maintaining Dennis Schroder would also be an added perk as an experienced floor general who is capable of playing off-ball.

Already one of the most dynamic one-on-one scorers in the NBA, Thomas would have to adjust to Antetokounmpo's play style. For a young player who loves having the ball in his hands as much as he does, there is no guarantee that will happen. Thomas is far from a perfect player and is instead one whose defensive struggles have led to periodic benching in the past.

Like most teams following big trades, there would potentially be a rough transitioning period. Perhaps they would still be a piece away from being legitimate contenders. The upside is still too high to pass up, especially with the Nets being gifted with such an opportunity.