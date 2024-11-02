Since Cam Thomas entered the NBA four years ago, the discourse surrounding his game has centered on what he couldn't be. Many scouts, executives and fans have doubted whether his skillset can be conducive to winning on a contending team.

There were justified concerns about Thomas' game entering the league, some of which remain. He's an undersized, high-usage combo guard who was inefficient as a shooter, hesitant to pass and showed frequent defensive lapses. Yet, Thomas has demonstrated growth in those areas while continuing to flash the elite scoring ability he's showcased throughout every step of his basketball journey.

After stepping into a featured role for the Nets this season, he's averaged 28.2 points per game, the ninth most in the NBA. He's raised his efficiency, posting a 59.2 true shooting percentage, over two points above league average despite attempting 20.3 shots per game. And, like last season, he's shown greater willingness to create for his teammates while remaining engaged defensively.

After leading Brooklyn to a surprise 3-3 start, Thomas responded to the widespread narratives surrounding his game.

“Honestly, the people who say that [stuff], I feel like they don't really watch the games,” he said after scoring 32 points during Friday's 120-112 win over the Chicago Bulls. “Because I do a lot more other stuff than just score. Sometimes it doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but there's a lot of things that go into a basketball game that you have to actually watch [to see], instead of just stat-watching.

“[If] you look at the stats at the end of the game instead of watching the full game, watching the flow and all that stuff, [you don't see it]. So I never really cared what people say, honestly, because I know what I bring to the table as a player. I just try to have tunnel vision and just try to play to the best of my ability every day.”

Expand Tweet

Thomas' offensive brilliance has shown up most in the clutch this season.

Cam Thomas coming through in clutch with Nets

The 23-year-old leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game on 60/50/95 shooting splits. He scored 10 points in the final four minutes of Brooklyn's win over Chicago, including a three from the logo to put the game away.

“These are the moments you dream of,” Thomas said of his fourth-quarter success. “You just want to be able to be the guy to take the team home and have everybody's trust in you to make the right play… I feel like that's just really just credit to everybody having that trust in me and believing in the work I put in to lead us in those moments.”

Expand Tweet

Jordi Fernandez has voiced confidence in Thomas since joining the Nets this summer, saying he wants to help the fourth-year guard round out his skillset. The first-time NBA head coach shrugged off his lead scorer's doubters.

“The reality is they don’t know [him],” Fernandez said. “Talking nowadays, obviously it’s something that you can do for free. If you pay attention to it, then maybe it’s your problem for listening to them. I think CT's been amazing. He’s worked every single day. That’s what people cannot see, but then you can see it on the court. How hard he’s playing defense. He’s picking up, he’s turning guys, he’s boxing out.”

“And then obviously his execution and his being efficient [offensively]. His potential assists. The scoring, it is what it is, because he’s very good at it. So I’m not teaching any of that. Just obviously putting in [plays] and knowing what he has to executive. What CT has been doing for this group, it’s the identity that we want to have as a unit: work really hard and get better to help the team.”

Thomas welcomes a fresh start under new Nets staff

Thomas faced an uphill battle to reach this point with the Nets.

He spent the first two years of his career outside the rotation as the team tried to contend with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After Brooklyn traded the star duo at the 2023 trade deadline, he remained on the bench despite a glaring scoring deficiency. While he pushed his way into the starting lineup last season, his minutes fluctuated midway through the year.

However, his role is solidified this season under Brooklyn's new coaching staff. After a tumultuous first three seasons, it's been a welcome sight.

“It's been amazing,” Thomas said of playing for Fernandez. “The first day he got the job, he contacted me and said he believed in me. Then we've just [been] getting to know each other. I feel like that's grown even more now, especially with live game reps. He's said he trusts me throughout the whole game. I feel like having the coach's trust in you and the coach really believing in your skillset and believing in you as a player is big time for any player, really.

“If you have a coach to believe in you, then the sky's the limit. So I just like to thank him for that. It's only the sixth game. We got a whole bunch more so I just want to keep growing his trust in me and vice versa. I can't wait.”