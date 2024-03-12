The Detroit Lions had a great 2023 season, ending their playoff drought and making it to the NFC Championship Game. Detroit had a big lead in the game, but the San Francisco 49ers rallied back to advance to the Super Bowl.
Despite the loss in the NFL Title Game, it was still a very successful season for the Lions. They have established themselves as a contender in the NFL, and with some playoff experience under their belt, the 2024 season has a lot of promise.
Jared Goff has proven to be a quality quarterback for them. He completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The 29-year-old also rushed for two touchdowns. Goff is entering the final year of his deal.
Their other building block on offense is their star wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. St.Brown finished his third campaign with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and ten touchdowns. The 25-year-old wideout is entering the final year of his deal but is working on an extension with the team.
The Lions' 2024 offseason will be crucial for the franchise as they look to lock up their core while making quality additions. The Lions have a chance to go all-in with the NFC wide-open. Making a big splash or two could separate them from the other top teams in the NFC.
With that said, here is the perfect Lions trade the team must complete in the 2024 offseason.
Lions continue to bolster their defense
Lions receive: Khalil Mack
Chargers receive: third and sixth-round pick
The Chargers desperately need to free up cap space, which means moving Khalil Mack or Joey Bosa. Los Angeles seems more open to moving Mack than Bosa, but it could be difficult for them to get a ton of value. Mack is 33 years old and in the final year of his contract, which is why a trade likely won't cost much.
The Lions have already made a trade this offseason, acquiring star cornerback Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that deal, they sent their own third-round pick for Davis and a sixth-rounder this year and next.
Davis will be highly impactful as he immediately emerges as their best cornerback. The 27-year-old is in the midst of his prime and is an excellent addition at a reasonable price.
The Lions have another third-round pick via Minnesota that they could use to acquire Mack. After picking up Marcus Davenport in free agency, Detroit has improved their pass rush alongside Aiden Hutchinson.
Davenport has been inconsistent, which is why they could look to add additional pass rushers. He had nine sacks in 2021, but his production dropped off in 2022, and he only appeared in two games in 2023.
Hutchinson has played well in his first two seasons with 103 total tackles and 21 sacks. The 23-year-old made it to the Pro Bowl this past season and will be a star pass rusher for years to come.
Trading for Mack would solidify them as a top pass rush and bolster their defense as a whole.
Mack is coming off a phenomenal season where he had 17 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 74 total tackles, and five forced fumbles. Adding a veteran star could help Hutchinson and their young roster develop.
The Lions can come out of the offseason as the team to beat in the NFC. Trading for Mack would go a long way in doing that as they strengthen their defense to become one of the best in the league.