Should the Los Angeles Chargers decide to move on from star linebacker Khalil Mack, the Detroit Lions are the favorites to land the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, according to Bovada.
The Lions currently have +200 odds to be Mack's next home if he's not with the Chargers next season. Behind them are the Pittsburgh Steelers at +500 and the Las Vegas Raiders at +600.
While the Lions‘ biggest need this offseason on the defensive side of the ball is at cornerback, Detroit would love to have a player like Mack on their squad. While he's not as young as he was when he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Mack still was the Chargers' best defensive player last season. As a respected veteran he can hold others accountable, and himself.
Last season, after a tough loss to the Denver Broncos, Mack pointed the finger directly at himself:
“You see the older guys trying to push and show with our actions that we want this,” Mack said, via the LA Times. “But everybody’s got to want it. Everybody’s got to put the work in. Everybody has to know what to expect on Sundays.
“It’s just about understanding the opportunity that we have. … I don’t feel like we’re taking full advantage of it. … It’s everybody, myself included.”
If the Lions were to land Mack, they would be getting a player that showed he can still dominate after a decade. Last season, Mack had 17 sacks, five forced fumbles, and 10 passes deflected.