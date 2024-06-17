Martin Necas trade rumors have swirled since the Carolina Hurricanes were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 25-year-old winger saw a decrease in his ice time during the regular season and postseason. And reports indicate that he would welcome a change of scenery. Many teams are keeping an eye on the situation, including the Detroit Red Wings, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli.

The Red Wings are certainly an interesting fit for Necas. Detroit is no stranger to making a big trade. Just last summer, in fact, they pulled off a deal with the Ottawa Senators. They acquired Alex DeBrincat from their Atlantic Division rival in exchange for two players and two draft picks. They then signed the Michigan native to a four-year contract extension.

Necas brings a different style of hockey than DeBrincat. And he will likely command a similarly expensive contract, as well. But he plays a style of hockey the Red Wings definitely need. Additionally, Detroit can make some other deals to open up cap space to accommodate a Necas extension. With this in mind, here is the perfect Martin Necas trade offer the Red Wings must offer the Hurricanes this summer.

Martin Necas trade offer

In this scenario, the Detroit Red Wings acquire Martin Necas from the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, the Hurricanes acquire forward Jonatan Berggren, defenseman William Wallinder, and a 2025 first-round pick. As part of the trade, Detroit signed Necas to a contract extension. Additionally, the first-round pick in this trade is lottery-protected. Carolina receives an unprotected 2026 first-round pick if Detroit's pick is a lottery selection in 2025.

Red Wings trade for Martin Necas

Detroit has a few young wingers who can score. DeBrincat had some ups and downs in his first season with the Red Wings. But the Michigan native still scored 27 goals and 67 points this past campaign. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond led all Detroit skaters with 31 goals and 72 points in what was certainly a breakout performance for him.

What both those players aren't, however, are two-way players. DeBrincat is a near liability in his own zone. And while the 21-year-old Raymond can certainly add two-way elements to his game, they just aren't there yet. While Necas isn't the most defensively responsible, he has shown that he can contribute in his own zone and on the forecheck. There is room for his defensive abilities to grow. His offensive talent already speaks for itself.

The Red Wings are moving on from a prospect in Berggren in a move that should benefit both sides. Detroit had Berggren on the roster for much of the 2022-23 season, and he looked promising. But he spent most of this season in the AHL, which reportedly upset the young winger. Now, he has a chance to crack the NHL roster in Carolina.

Detroit also deals from a position of strength in moving Wallinder. The Red Wings are deep on the blueline, especially on the left side. Anton Johansson and Simon Edvinsson are expected to push for full-time roles in the NHL next season. As a result, Wallinder could simply be the odd man out as the Red Wings push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs next season.

Hurricanes trade Martin Necas

Carolina has a few important players hitting the open market this summer. Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainan, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce are among the names with contracts expiring on July 1. Additionally, forward Seth Jarvis is due for a big raise after a breakout season in 2023-24.

As a result, it may be in Carolina's best interest to move on from Necas. They avoid having to pay a big raise for a player that didn't turn in the best showing after a breakout 2022-23 campaign. In return, they receive an NHL-ready forward, a near NHL-ready defenseman, and a first-round pick.

Berggren can slot into the team's middle six should they fail to replace Guentzel or Teravainen. He has shown the ability to score at the NHL level, and surrounded by Carolina's roster, he should continue to do so. His defensive game needs work, but Rod Brind'Amour is one of the best coaches in the league. Berggren could certainly become more of a two-way player under his watch.

Wallinder joins another organization with a ton of talent on defense. However, Carolina's top two left-shot defensemen are 30+ years old. He can find a home on the team's third pairing for now. Down the line, he could carve out a larger role if he continues to develop.

Overall, this deal may not be the “value-for-value” trade Carolina reportedly seeks for Martin Necas. But it's certainly not a bad move for them, either. They pick up two long-term pieces for their roster, and could add a third to the organization with that first-round pick from the Red Wings.