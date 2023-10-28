The New York Yankees had arguably their most disappointing season in decades in 2023 after finishing with just an 82-80 record, good for fourth in the American League East. It is the first time the Yankees have missed the playoffs since the 2016 season, and they need some serious upgrades this offseason if they hope to turn it around in 2024.

It has been reported that the San Diego Padres are planning to cut payroll this offseason, and one of the possible routes they could take is moving Juan Soto, who will likely make over $30 million next season, which will be his last arbitration year before hitting free agency. The Padres gave up a lot to get Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in 2022, and they could try to extend him this offseason, but that seems unlikely. Scott Boras clients usually hit free agency unless they receive a huge extension offer.

If Soto truly is on the trade market this offseason, and recent reports indicate that the Padres are not outright denying the possibility, the Yankees should be all over this. He would be a difference-maker that would rejuvenate a lineup that struggled in 2023.

Also, although they have become more frugal in recent years, the Yankees have shown that when they really want a player, they will go the extra length to secure them. That is demonstrated by the Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge contracts. If a trade for Soto is completed, it would be pretty safe to assume that Hal Steinbrenner is planning on offering Soto what it takes to stay in the Bronx.

The Yankees have plenty of prospects and even major league talent to offer in a trade, let's get to the perfect trade Brian Cashman and the Yankees must offer the Padres for Juan Soto.

Yankees send P Clarke Schmidt, P Chase Hampton, OF Spencer Jones, OF Everson Pereira, P Jhony Brito to Padres for OF Juan Soto

It may surprise some that players like Jasson Dominguez or Anthony Volpe are not in this proposal, but for one year of Soto at over $30 million, this is a very strong offer. If the Padres were to trade Soto, they would likely look for outfield and pitching help, especially with Blake Snell and Josh Hader likely leaving in free agency this winter. They are getting just that in this deal.

This trade would give San Diego a middle of the rotation starter, three top 100 prospects, along with a controllable relief pitcher. Every one of the players in this deal have either reached the majors or are relatively close. So the Padres would still be able to compete.

Clarke Schmidt would immediately slot into the Padres' rotation. He showed tremendous growth as a starter last season and is entering his first year of arbitration in 2024, according to Spotrac. Chase Hampton is the top pitching prospect in the Yankees' organization. A Soto trade would likely require either Hampton or Drew Thorpe, another top 100 pitching prospect. However, it seems like Hampton would have more value. Both prospects finished the 2023 season in Double-A, so they are not far off from making MLB debuts.

As for the outfielders in the deal in Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira, both are top 100 prospects. Pereira debuted with the Yankees in 2023, playing just 27 games and struggling, according to Baseball Refernce. However, he is a solid defender who is known to hit the ball hard, so he has a lot of potential. The swing and miss rates are the concern.

Jones is the bigger get for the Padres. He was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Yankees, and is a big lefty outfielder with a ton of power who has potential to play center field. On some outlets, he is rated higher than Dominguez as a prospect. Jones played just 17 games at the Double-A level to finish the 2023 season, so it might be a bit of a wait for his arrival, but it should not take a super long time.

Lastly, Jhony Brito would provide the Padres with an immediate long-relief arm. He filled that role very well for the Yankees down the stretch in 2023, and can make some spot starts as well. Moving to the pitcher-friendly Petco Park might help Brito as well.

To some it might not seem like the Yankees have what it takes to make a deal for Soto if it happens, but something like this could work, and Brian Cashman should do all he can to acquire the superstar.