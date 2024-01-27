The Pistons have been named one of the strongest contenders for a Zach Lavine trade with the Bulls.

The Detroit Pistons currently own the NBA's worst record at 5-39. Fortunately for them, they appear motivated to do something about it. The Pistons have been in trade discussions with the Chicago Bulls over Zach Lavine, via James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Chicago ‘appears to be locked in' on potential package that includes Bojan Bogdanovic and one of Detroit's young core players, including Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey.

While the Bulls seem enamored with that trade package, Detroit ‘has shown no interest' in dealing one of the four young players listed above. But they might not have to.

The Pistons still have plenty of appealing young players on their roster. The Bulls also apparently are very high on Bojan Bogdanovic, who is a very good player and can help stabilize Chicago's books in the process. It seems like there is a trade to be found here somewhere. The question is: what does that trade look like?

Pistons receive:

Zach Lavine

Bulls receive:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart, 2026 first round pick (lottery protected), 2024 second round pick (via Memphis or Washington)

Why the Pistons do it

Detroit just need talent, and while Zach LaVine has plenty of deficiencies to his game (defense and playmaking come to mind), he is undoubtedly a good player. Last season, among players with a usage rate of at least 27% who played at least ten games, LaVine ranked 13th in the NBA in true shooting percentage (60.7%).

Almost every player ahead of him are basketball luminaries including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid. LaVine also ranked 12th in effective field goal percentage last season among players within that same criterion. That is a great company to be a part of.

LaVine's numbers are a bit down this season, but he's also dealt with injuries throughout the season. That's part of the reason why the price tag for the Bulls star is as low as it is. Another is LaVine's current contract situation. LaVine is owed roughly $40 million this season and is owed just under $138 million over the next three years after this campaign.

That is a tough contract for most teams to absorb, but the Pistons are one of the few teams who could navigate taking on that contract. Most of their best players are either on rookie contracts or short term deals.

Before they ink players like Cunningham, Duren, Ivey, and Thompson to bulky long-term extensions, they can afford to take on LaVine and his current contract and strive for improvement in the interim. Trading for LaVine would make sense for the Pistons.

Why the Bulls do it

It makes sense for Chicago to make this trade for a plethora of reasons. For one, they would save a ton of money. Bogdanovic makes $19 million next season, but only $2 million of it is guaranteed. Alec Burks is slated to become a free agent after this season. Isaiah Stewart is about to embark on a four-year $60 million extension after this season, but that's a pretty good value.

If the Bulls keep Stewart and Bogdanovic, they'd be taking on about $79 million long term and would shed roughly $138 million. That's $59 million gained right there.

On the basketball court, the Bulls might be adding to their team by subtracting. On the season, the Bulls have a -2.2 net rating according to Cleaning the Glass. But when LaVine is not on the floor, Chicago's net rating jumps to -0.3.

Not only could the Bulls get off of LaVine's contract, but they might already be better without him *and* they get a young player who can help right away in Isaiah Stewart and draft capital. That seems like a home run for Chicago.