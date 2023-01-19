Here is our Empress Social Link Guide for Mitsuru Kirijo in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Mitsuru Kirijo Empress Social Link Guide

You can find her during the day near the Faculty Office on Gekkoukan’s 1st Floor on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Mitsuru does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link, however, you will receive the Motorcycle Key, which allows the fusion of Alilat.

Mitsuru Kirijo Dialogue Options Guide

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as November 21. However, you need to reach Rank 6 in Academics. You may also romance Mitsuru as the male protagonist.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Empress arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Please tell me what the etiquette here is. Are there any customs I need to follow…?” Make a lot of noise. 0 Add a lot of spice. 0 Eat your food quickly. 0 Drink all the soup. 0

“…Does that make me strange?” Yeah, totally. 0 No, not at all. 0



Rank 2

> Mitsuru seems nervous. Is this your first time? +2 Can you eat with your hands? 0



Rank 3

> Mitsuru seems dejected. Ask her to treat you +2 Treat her to takoyaki 0

“Perhaps he’s just maturing…” Does that make you happy? +3 Does that make you sad? 0

“I can’t explain why, though…” Maybe you’re in love. +2 Maybe you’re anxious. +2 Maybe you’re sad. 0

“Sorry for subjecting you to my incoherent ramblings… Please forget what I just said.” Agree to forget about it +2 Cheer her on 0



Rank 4

“Soon, we’ll be looking back nostalgically on these times…” Did something happen? +2 Are you going to college? 0

“What are your thoughts on marriage?” It’s the result of love. +3 It’s a social agreement. 0 It’s based on compromise. 0

“Do you disagree?” Do you have a boyfriend? 0 That’s a tough one. 0



Rank 5

“I find it interesting that so much thought is put into the design and construction of a movie theater.” I’m glad you enjoyed it. +3 …Said the rich girl. 0

“She’s also more suited to ride a motorcycle…” A motorcycle? +3 And you’re not? 0

> Mitsuru seems happy. Let’s go for a ride. +3 Mitsuru’s motorcycle… 0



Rank 6

> Mitsuru is looking at the bookshelf. Can I get a book for you? +2 Looking for a specific book? 0 What are you doing? 0

“It’s the best solution for everyone involved.” That’s news to me! +2 You gotta be kidding… 0

“So, I won’t run from my destiny.” You have to reconsider. +3 I’ll do something about it. 0



Rank 7

“Or, is that being selfish?” Let’s do it! +3 Are you sure it’s okay? 0



Rank 8

“Somewhere far away, where no one knows who you are?” Yes. 0 No. 0

“…Hypothetically?” No, I don’t think so. 0 Yes, definitely. 0

> Mitsuru is trembling with anger. Say something to the guy +3 Calm Mitsuru down 0

> Mitsuru is leaving… What will you do? Stop her +3 Grab her fiance +3



Rank 9

“I’m so sorry about what happened the other day.” That makes me happy. +3 What are you talking about? 0 Don’t worry about it. 0



Rank 10

“…I can’t wait until then.” I can ride a motorcycle. +3 I’ll sit on the back. +3



Female Protagonist

If the player chooses to play as the female protagonist, there isn’t really much of a change, especially with the unlock condition. However, you cannot romance Mitsuru as the female protagonist.

Rank 1

“Please tell me what the etiquette here is. Are there any customs I need to follow…?” Make noise when eating. 0 Add a lot of spice. 0 Eat before it gets soggy. 0 Drink all the soup. 0

“…Does that make me strange?” …Yes, it does. 0 No, it doesn’t.



Rank 2

> Mitsuru seems nervous. Is this your first time? +3 Do you know how to eat?



Rank 3

> Mitsuru seems dejected. Anyways, let’s eat. +3 I’ll treat you. 0

“Perhaps he’s just maturing…” Does that make you happy? +3 Does that make you sad? 0

“I can’t explain why, though…” …Love? +3 That’s anxiety. +3 I think you’re lonely… 0

“Sorry for subjecting you to my incoherent ramblings… Please forget what I just said.” Okay, I will. +3 I’m behind you 100%. 0



Rank 4

“Soon, we’ll be looking back nostalgically on these times…” You seem troubled… +3 What’s next for you? 0

“What are your thoughts on marriage?” To be with your true love. +3 …I never considered it. 0 The end of your life. 0

“Do you disagree?” But your boyfriend… 0 I don’t know…



Rank 5

“…You can have ‘bored’ written all over your face without having to consider the feelings of others.” Was it boring? +3 What’s it usually like? +3

“You may be more suited to ride a motorcycle than me…” Motorcycle? +3 You’re giving up riding? 0

> Mitsuru seems happy. Can I ride with you someday? +3 Motorcycles are dangerous. 0



Rank 6

> Mitsuru is looking at the bookshelf. Not feeling well? +3 Looking for something? 0 What are you researching? 0

“It’s the best solution for everyone involved.” It’s the first I’ve heard… +3 You’re kidding, right!? 0

“So, I won’t run from my destiny.” You should reconsider! +3 I think it’s okay to run.



Rank 7

“When you’re with me… what do you think?” I enjoy myself. +3 What do you mean? 0



Rank 8

“Somewhere far away, where no one knows who you are?” I have. 0 I haven’t. 0

“I am… a fool.” That’s not true. 0 Don’t blame yourself. 0

> Mitsuru is trembling with anger. How dare you!? +3 Senpai, calm down… 0

“Please excuse me.” Wait! +3 Senpai, let’s run! +3

Well-Dressed Man: “I advise you never come near Mitsuru again, little missy.” I refuse. 0 It’s none of your business.



Rank 9

“I’m so sorry about what happened the other day. It must have upset you.” You were cool. +3 How so? 0 It didn’t bother me. 0



Rank 10

“…I can’t wait until then.” I’ll do my best. +3 Let me ride on the back! +3



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Empress Social Link, Mitsuru Kirijo. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.