Ahead of its release early next year, Persona 3 Reload reveals the new battle outfits for three SEES members: Akihiko Sanada, Mitsuru Kirijo, and Fuuka Yamagishi.

Persona 3 Reload will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions will be available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.

Persona 3 Reload – Akihiko, Mitsuru, and Fuuka's New Outfits

Akihiko Sanada

The boxing club captain Akihiko Sanada aptly combats with his fists, channeling his Persona Polydeuces. His strength lies in Electric and Strike attacks. His signature move, Lightning Sphere, inflicts high electric damage to all foes, effective even against enemies resistant to such attacks.

Akihiko's Persona Polydeuces

Polydeuces is a hero from Greek mythology, born from the union of the god Zeus and a mortal woman named Leda. With his immortal body, he and his brother Castor gained fame with their swordsmanship and hand-to-hand combat skills.

Mitsuru Kirijo

Mitsuru Kirijo, a member of the fencing club, skillfully wields a rapier in her battles. Her first Persona is Penthesilea. Excelling in ice-based skills, Mitsuru's Theurgy, Blizzard Age, is her signature technique. It causes substantial ice damage to a single target, proving effective irrespective of the enemy's resistance to ice.

Mitsuru's Persona: Penthesilea

Penthesilea is the queen of the Amazons in Greek Mythology and was known for her pride and beauty.

Fuuka Yamagishi

Fuuka Yamagishi contributes to her team with vital support roles rather than direct combat. Acting as the navigator of SEES, she specializes in identifying enemy weaknesses and assisting in exploration tasks. Her Theurgy, Oracle, provides random buffs to the active team members, making her a key player in the team's overall strategy.

Fuuka's Persona: Lucia

Lucia, unlike Penthesilea and Polydeuces, does not originate from Greek mythology. Instead, she was a saint who attained martyrdom in ancient Rome for her Christian faith. It is said that she miraculously regained her vision despite being blinded during her persecution.

