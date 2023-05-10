Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson’s romance began on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies where they played a couple in love. From there, their relationship flourished. Around December of 2022, the couple were linked to one another. Now, Chase Sui Wonders is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

In a Nylon interview, Wonders shared her experience as an actress. She once again played Davidson’s romantic counterpart in Bupkis, a series loosely based on Davidson’s own life. Wonders played Nikki, Davidson’s on again off again girlfriend. It was “super personal and close to the heart.” This is perhaps in part of her acting experience with Davidson, “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play.”

She continued, “[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing.”

Their relationship is partially defined by their time acting together. Acting by nature is a deeply vulnerable action, and often afterwards, someone can feel closer to their acting partner. That, and they spend so much time together. Wonders spoke on the subject, saying that they “talk about everything” and “are very open with each other about everything.” “It feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she said.