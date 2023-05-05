A loss of a beloved pet is always difficult, and it’s never good timing, but for Pete Davidson it must have hit especially hard — his dog Henry passed away on Thursday, just one day after the premiere of his new show Bupkis on Peacock.

Davidson shared the sad news in a note on the Instagram page of fellow comedian/writer Dave Sirus. In the post, Davidson laments “Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Davidson goes on to explain that he got the dog at the beginning of the pandemic with his mom and sister and “he saved our lives.” Davidson even admits he’s “not sure id [sic] even be around without him.”

In case the accompanying doggy pics don’t already melt your heart, Davidson also points out in the caption that “he was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere.”

Henry also figures into some of Davidson’s fondest SNL memories: “When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen.” Davidson also reveals that he doesn’t like to watch his projects with others “as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best.”

Davidson concludes the post stressing that “my mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

Pete Davidson’s return to Saturday Night Live as host was recently cancelled as a result of the WGA Writers’ Strike. It’s no silver lining, but hopefully the production shut-down at least gives this dog-lover a little time to mourn.