Comedian and actor Pete Davidson was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, California. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, but now Davidson may face criminal charges for wrecking his car into a Beverly Hills home.

According to reports, the accident occurred when Davidson lost control of his Mercedes and crashed into the private property. He was driving at high speeds when the incident was reported. There was damage sustained to the yard and house, but everyone was unharmed. Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders was in the car’s passenger seat during the accident.

The Beverly Hills Police department recently wrapped the investigation of the accident and sent the case to the LA County District Attourney’s office for review. Here, he may be charged with a criminal offense, but it has yet to be revealed. TMZ suggests that at least a reckless driving charge is on the table for driving fast.

During the accident, a sixteen year old girl was home alone reading her book. Her father reported that when the accident occurred, she thought there was an earthquake. Although she wasn’t injured, she was a bit traumatized by the incident. Pete Davidson and his girlfriend since apologized to the girl. The girl’s father isn’t pressing charges and was relieved everyone was okay.

The house, however, was not okay. The exact price to repair the damages hasn’t been said, but Davidson’s Mercedes wrecked into the living room side of the home, penetrating the exterior wall. The yard and lawn also sustained damage, alongside a fire hydrant that was taken out during the course of the event.