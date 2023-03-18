Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Pete Davidson is a popular comedian and actor who appeared in several films including The Suicide Squad, The King of Staten Island, School Dance, and many more. He is also well-known for his role in Saturday Night Live. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Pete Davidson’s net worth in 2023.

Pete Davidson’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $8 million

Pete Davidson’s net worth in 2023 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Pete Davidson was born on November 16, 1993 in Staten Island, New York City. He attended St. Joseph’s by-the-Sea High School before transferring to Tottenville High School. However, Davidson would graduate from Xaverian High School. After graduating high school, Davidson attended St. Francis College. But after only finishing one semester, he decided to quit college in order to have a full-time career in comedy.

At only 16 years old, Davidson did his first stand-up comedy act at a Staten Island bowling alley. In 2003, Davidson made his first on-screen appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Two years later, he appeared in Wild ‘N Out before appearing in comedy series Guy Code. Afterward, Davidson showcased his acting chops by appearing in comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He was also part of other TV projects such as The Real Bros of Simi Valley, The Kids in the Hall, The Freak Brothers, The Guest Book, and many more.

In 2014, Davidson made his big screen debut by appearing as Stinkfinger in the film School Dance. Since then, Davidson saw his movie roles increase by garnering acting credits with the hit comedy movie Trainwreck, Set It Up, Big Time Adolescence, What Men Want, The Dirt, The Jesus Rolls, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and many more. In 2020, Davidson starred in the film called The King of Staten Island. Here, Davidson acted alongside established star Marisa Tomei. He was also awarded Best Actor – International Competition at the CinEuphoria Awards for his role as Scott Carlin. Furthermore, he also received two nominations at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards and a nomination for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie Star.

Aside from King of Staten Island, Davidson also made an appearance in The Suicide Squad. Here, Davidson worked with notable stars including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena. Davidson is set to act in future projects including Wizards!, The Home, Dumb Money, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

But aside from making waves as an actor, Davidson has remained true to his goal as a comedian. In June 2013, he earned his first televised stand-up after being featured in Comedy Central’s Gotham Comedy Live. A year later, he joined the main cast of Saturday Night Live. Based on sources, the stand-up comedian earned $15,000 per episode which approximately totals to $315,000 annually. With Saturday Night Live, despite being one of the youngest cast members, Davidson entertained audiences most notably for his scenes with Dwayne Johnson and Norman Reedus.

In 2020, Netflix released a special, featuring Davidson, called Alive From New York. In the special, Davidson confessed about his drug use and talked about his father, who was a firefighter that passed away during the catastrophic 9/11 event. According to IMDB, the stand-up comedy special received a rating of 6.1 out of 10. Aside from Netflix, Davidson also did a special for Comedy Central called Pete Davison: SMD.

As part of Davidson’s steady rise in stand-up comedy, he might have hit the jackpot after nabbing a starring role in Peacock’s new show called Bupkis. According to Cosmopolitan, Davidson is penciled to make a whopping $500,000 per episode. Bupkis is an action comedy television series that will feature Davidson’s real life in a highly fictionalized version.

Given Davidson’s rise in popularity, it’s not a surprise that some notable brands have used him to endorse their products. In fact, in the past, Davidson has worked with Moose Knuckles, where he was featured in the campaign with Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah. Furthermore, Davidson also endorsed Calvin Klein, where he was featured alongside established rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Other brands he endorsed include Smartwater and Manscaped.

After earning lucrative paychecks as a comedian and actor, Davidson has used his earnings to invest in real estate. Based on reports, in 2016, he purchased a home on Staten Island in New York for his mother that was worth $1.3 million. Four years later, Davidson also bought a condominium worth $1.2 million. However, two years later, a move to the city of Brooklyn prompted the Saturday Night Live star to sell the property for only $1.3 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Pete Davidson’s net worth in 2023?