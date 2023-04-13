Pete Davidson is returning to 30 Rock…well kinda. The Saturday Night Live alum will be back in his old stomping grounds as a host to promote his new Peacock show Bupkis on May 6. The comedian left the sketch show in May 2022 after eight seasons.

Bupkis is set to premiere on Peacock on May 4.

Davidson shared the first trailer of the show titled “Pete’s Cut” which is loosely based on his own life. Alongside the comedian, Bupkis stars Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother.

The clip, which pokes fun at Davidson’s buzz-worthy love life, the comedian says: “People think I’m like a joke for some reason,” to which his grandfather (Pesci) responds, “They see you as a joke because you are a joke.”

Bobby Cannavale chimes in, “Every guy fantasizes about having your life. That’s why we hate you,” while Ray Romano says, “You’ve got that big d—k, right? You’re like p—y Thanos.”

Davidson recently opened up about how his love life was a hot topic during his time on SNL and how he felt about being the butt of all the jokes.

“When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark,” he said on John Bernthal’s podcast, “the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you.”

A musical guest has not been announced as of yet for Davidson’s return. Be sure to watch Saturday Night Live on NBC at 11:30 EST/ 8:30 PT.