Pete Davidson is grabbing headlines again and your guess about why is likely to be right. The comedian-actor is rumored to be in a relationship with rapper Ice Spice, and Twitter is having all the fun it can while it’s trending. After all, this rumor appears to come out of nowhere from Twitter itself.

Pete Davidson right now… pic.twitter.com/YnkRaB74Be — Fernandinho Henrique Goes Gaucho Santos (@fer7xcfc) February 28, 2023

All of us finding out Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/HlhZKg7sUE — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) February 28, 2023

Pete Davidson’s name started to trend on Twitter when thousands of users gave life to the rumor that he and Ice Spice are dating. It really takes just one tweet to let such a rumor become an avalanche on social media. Once it becomes so talked about on the internet, it becomes something that blurs the line that divides what is merely a rumor and what is the truth. So far, what’s closer to the truth is that Pete Davidson is dating another girl not named Ice Spice.

the streets saying pete davidson and ice spice dating pic.twitter.com/V0GbGxD3QX — 🍯 (@gncupid) February 28, 2023

Twitter: *Pete Davidson and Ice Spice are now dating* Drake: pic.twitter.com/xnwYoZvMe5 — Classify 😼 (@Class) February 28, 2023

Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were seen together at the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway getting cozy with each other, per E! News

“Before the race, Pete and Chase got a tour around the NASCAR garage area,” the insider shared with E! News. “Pete and Chase watched some of the race from on top of one of the Legacy Motor Club team pit boxes.”

We don’t know how Pete Davidson’s dating adventures impact your life, but it’s clear that whenever he gets seen with someone, Twitter just instantly gets a surge in usage.

Pete Davidson also had relationships before with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian that put him at the center of Twitter’s view.