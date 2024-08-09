Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will be on-site when boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-tuned-professional boxer Jake Paul meet face-to-face for a press conference to promote their highly anticipated match. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 4-time Super Bowl champion will be the event's special guest.

“Peyton Manning will be a special guest at the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson press conference during Fanatics Fest NYC on August 18 at the Javits Center,” Schefter posted to his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Manning will join host Ryan Clark on stage and be a part of the activities and face-off before the November fight.”

The fight between Tyson and Paul was supposed to be broadcast live on Netflix on July 20, but Tyson suffered an ulcer while aboard a plane, forcing the streaming giant to postpone the match to November 15.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul taunt one another at first press conference

Mike Tyson is preparing for his first professional fight in 20 years. In March, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations sanctioned the match between Tyson and Paul from an exhibition to an official boxing match that would count toward each boxer's respective records. This move drew more attention to a long-awaited fight for boxing fans, who were clamoring to see Iron Mike back in the ring for at least one more bout.

In their first press conference to promote the original fight, the two exchanged verbal jabs from the podium as Tyson teased Jake's physique after commending the YouTuber's new boxing career.

“It was good while it lasted for Jake, OK? It was good while it lasted,” Tyson said, per WFAA's YouTube page, while taunting his opponent. “It's not gonna last much longer. You're fat, Jake.”

Tyson attacking Paul's weight was a common theme throughout the press conference. Jake reminded his opponent of Buster Douglas, who famously handed Tyson his first loss in 1990. To this day, it's considered the greatest upset in boxing history.

“Hey, Buster Douglas was fat, am I right?” Paul quipped. Tyson responded immediately.

“But, you're no Buster Douglas,” Tyson said before Jake replied, “I'm better,” he said. “And I'm gonna finish you quicker than he did, and you'll remember that forever. You started me off. I appreciate that. I love you, I love you like a father loves his son, but I must discipline you.”

The Tyson and Paul match will be broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas.