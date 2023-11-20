The PFL has made headlines in the MMA world by officially acquiring Bellator MMA, a move that has been the subject of speculation for months.

The Professional Fighters League has made headlines in the mixed martial arts world by officially acquiring Bellator MMA, a move that has been the subject of speculation for months. The acquisition was confirmed by PFL founder Donn Davis via Twitter, marking a significant development in the MMA landscape. Paramount, the former owners of Bellator, will retain a minority ownership in the promotion through stock in the PFL, as reported by MMA Fighting.

It’s official: PFL has acquired Bellator. Done deal. The brand will continue, primarily overseas, under PFL ownership. The news was just announced via press release. PFL founder @DonnDavisPFL will be live on the show today to discuss it all. He’ll be on at 2 pm et / 11 am… pic.twitter.com/TOHhgVqQXI — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2023

The acquisition of Bellator by PFL is poised to create a new MMA powerhouse, positioning itself as a clear rival to the UFC. This move comes after Paramount's announcement of the closure of its sports division, including MMA, on Showtime, which accelerated talks for the sale of Bellator. With the acquisition now finalized, PFL is set to integrate both promotions under one roof, signaling a transformative shift in the industry.

New MMA Global Powerhouse@PFLMMA acquires @Bellator Our Fighter Roster Equal To UFC – Both 30% Top 25 World Ranked FIghters PFL Launch Reimagined Bellator – Bellator International Champions Series Mega-Event For Fans In 2024 – PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs pic.twitter.com/Ma4YUl4AUi — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) November 20, 2023

In addition to the acquisition, PFL's founder, Donn Davis, revealed plans for a “mega event” in 2024 that will feature a card pitting PFL champions against Bellator champions. This highly anticipated event is expected to draw significant attention from MMA fans and is indicative of PFL's ambitious vision for the future. The prospect of champions from both promotions facing off is sure to generate excitement and speculation within the MMA community.

All Bellator fighters who are now part of the PFL platform will have the opportunity to compete in PFL fight franchises, further solidifying the integration of the two promotions. This move not only expands the talent pool within the PFL but also offers a platform for Bellator fighters to showcase their skills on a broader stage.

The acquisition of Bellator by PFL marks a pivotal moment in the world of MMA. With plans for a landmark event in 2024 and the integration of fighters from both promotions, PFL is poised to make a substantial impact on the sport, setting the stage for an exciting and transformative future in MMA.