Francis Ngannou is taking his talents outside of the UFC, as he has recently inked a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League. He won’t be making his PFL debut until at least 2024, but for now, he’s already having a different fight it seems, and it’s a word war against UFC president Dana White, who has been vocal about his disapproval of Ngannou’s move.

Francis Ngannou is not going to take White’s comments sitting down. On Sunday, the former UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter and defended his decision amid White’s criticism of his deal with the PFL and the PFL itself.

“What is your problem with me?” Francis Ngannou asked before outlining some major points.

“I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. you didn’t release me,” Ngannou added. Ngannou also countered White’s claim that he was against the idea of fighting Jon Jones because he doesn’t want to take risks.

“I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl?” Ngannou said.

Francis Ngannou went on to share the reason why he left UFC and went to PFL.

“The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years. I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?”

Ngannou has a career MMA record of 17-3-0 with 12 wins coming by way of knockouts and four via submissions.