PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division with a rematch between Carlos Leal and former PFL 2022 Champion Sadibou Sy. Leal is coming off back-to-back knockout wins after his last loss to Sadibou Sy meanwhile, Sy has won six straight which includes his 2022 Championship win over Dilano Taylor. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Leal-Sy prediction and pick.

Carlos Leal (19-4) was on his way to his first appearance in the PFL Championship with his shot at $1 Million but he met up with Sadibou Sy who was able to outstrike Leal en route to his $1 Million PFL Championship. Leal has since looked a man possessed getting back-to-back knockout wins as he tries to get that loss back and finally get his shot at $1 Million.

Sadibou Sy (11-3) has been unstoppable since his 2021 loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov. He has now won six in a row along with claiming the 2022 PFL Championship title and $1 Million. He is looking to make it the PFL Championship in back-to-back seasons when he takes on familiar foe Carlos Leal on Wednesday night.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Carlos Leal-Sadibou Sy Odds

Carlos Leal: +150

Sadibou Sy: -175

Over 2.5 Rounds: -218

Under 2.5 Rounds: +178

How to Watch Carlos Leal vs. Sadibou Sy

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Carlos Leal Will Win

Carlos Leal is the underdog in this fight, but I believe he has the potential to pull off the upset. He is a very skilled striker with a good wrestling background. He is also a very tough fighter who is not afraid to stand and trade punches. Sy is the defending champion and the betting favorite. He is a long, rangy striker with a good jab and a powerful right hand. He is also a good wrestler, but he is not as well-rounded as Leal.

In this fight, I think Leal's wrestling will be the key to victory. He will need to be able to take Sy down and control him on the ground. If he can do that, he will be able to win the fight by decision or submission. I think Leal is the dark horse in this fight. He has the skills and the heart to upset Sy. I expect him to win by utilizing his wrestling to keep Sy honest on the feet as well as landing the more damaging shots on the feet.

Why Sadibou Sy Will Win

Sadibou Sy is a 6'3″ welterweight with a long reach and a dangerous kickboxing game. He is also a skilled grappler, and he has shown the ability to finish fights on the ground. Leal is a 5'10” welterweight with a strong wrestling background. He is also a good striker, but he is not as long or as technical as Sy.

In the first fight, Sy was able to use his reach and striking to control the fight. He landed a number of hard kicks and punches, and he also scored a takedown in the third round. Leal was able to survive the fight, but he was clearly the second-best fighter on the night. The rematch is likely to be a similar affair. Sy will look to use his reach and striking to keep Leal at bay. Leal will try to close the distance and take the fight to the ground, but Sy is a good grappler and he should be able to defend takedowns. I believe that Sy will win the rematch by decision. He is the better fighter on paper, and he has already beaten Leal once. I expect him to use his striking and grappling to control the fight and earn another victory.

Final Carlos Leal-Sadibou Sy Prediction & Pick

The first fight between these two was exceptional as both Carlos Leal and Sadibou Sy are some of the fighters that the PFL has to offer. Leal will need to do a much better job at navigating the height and reach disadvantage that he has against Sy. He did a horrible time just being at the end of Sy's strikes for most of the fight and now he is going to have to use more feints and actually land some takedowns to get Sy off his game. As for Sy, he just needs to do what he did in their first fight and that is to utilize his reach and keep Leal at the end of his strikes all while defending any takedowns that come his way. Ultimately, Leal will be the aggressor trying to navigate that reach of Sy and will land some heavy shots but Sy will be the way that will be landing more volume and the more damaging shots over the course of this fight to win by a unanimous decision.