After several months in development, PGA Tour 2K23 finally gets an update that enables crossplay and ranked matchmaking.

In the latest Clubhouse Report for PGA TOUR 2K23, developers HB Studio and publishers 2K detailed the new features arriving to the game in its latest gameplay update.

PGA TOUR 2K23 is finally getting crossplay, allowing more friends to play with each other online, regardless of which platform they choose to play the game on. This is perfect for everyone who wants to organize tees with complete participants to really simulate the feel of a golfing competition with their friends.

Meanwhile, the game will also be receiving a ranked matchmaking game mode. Players who want to prove to the world that they are the best golfers can now do so outside of PGA TOUR 2K23’s seasonal event competitions. Anyone can now compete in ranked matches in an attempt to increase their rank through the three divisions and six tiers of competitive ranks.

Across all Ranked matches, Solo and Duo, players will compete with Pro difficulty turned on and be limited to their MyPLAYER creation. It’s worth noting that Duos are Alternate Shot, while Solo is regular match play. You can see how you measure up against other players by checking the dedicated Solo and Duo leaderboards.

Competition just got tighter. Return to the golf course and prove your mettle against the world’s best golfers! To celebrate this update, 2K is offering the game on Steam on a 50% discount until March 2, 2023. Grab a copy now and enjoy the tees at the golf course! If you’re not sure if the game is for you, then check out our PGA TOUR 2K23 Review.