If you were hoping to play MyCareer in PGA Tour 2K23 today, you may face some issues along the way.

PGA Tour 2K23 dropped update 1.16 for their latest golf title yesterday. While it aimed to improve a few things, many fans were quick to point out one major flaw. Before we get into that, here are the patch notes for update 1.16.

PGA Tour 2K23 Patch 1.16 Notes

Tuned the point system for Ranked MM to allow for a steadier climb up the ranking tiers

Added support for new ranked-themed cosmetics that can be unlocked through Ranked Matchmaking tier achievements

Though the update seemed to focus on Ranked Matchmaking, it seems many who play MyCareer are the ones who have been affected.

MyCareer HB-RS [1702] Error

Soon after the update rolled out fans were unable to access MyCareer mode due to a HB-RS [1702] Error. This problem in particular has been a thorn in the PGA Tour 2K series since 2K21 and has struck back once again. The issue typically stems from players trying to connect to an online mode. The message reads “An unknown network error has occurred. Please try again later. Error Code: HB-RS [1702]”.

Ever since the update I can't play MyCareer, getting hit with the error code HB-RS 1702, tried multiple different things to fix it nothing is working — CoryGrace (@CoryGrace24) May 31, 2023

According to the PGA Tour 2K23 official Discord channel, the developers are aware of the issue and are currently working on a fix. While there's no workaround method that works 100% of the time, here are some things you can do to maybe solve the issue.

For console players, Check the status of the PSN and Xbox servers. At the time of writing this article both servers seem to be up and running, but keep an eye on it if you ever have network errors.

For PC players, shut down any unused programs that require internet access. It could be that there's too much traffic in the network which could be affecting your connection to the game mode. You can also try booting the game in the early hours of the morning or late at night just to check and see if it works. Since many people tried booting the game after the update's launch, it may have caused some errors.

Update – Patch 1.17 Has Addressed The Issue

A patch has fixed the issue, allowing MyCareer to load.

We have released patch (1.17) that addresses reported concerns of the inability to access MyCAREER after the previous patch release. Thank you again for your patience! — #PGATOUR2K23 (@PGATOUR2K) June 2, 2023

The only addition to the patch was the resolution to the MyCAREER. Nothing else was included in the update, as the patch came out just one day after 1.16. Fortunately the problem didn't last for long and players can get back out on the course.

For more updates on the fix and other gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.