Pebble Beach Golf Links is finally here for PGA TOUR 2K23, just in time for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the No. 1 public course in the US. This expands the growing roster of PGA TOUR 2K23 golf courses available, with now a total of 21 courses.

2K just released new images of their new course, the Pebble Beach Golf Links, on the PGATOUR2K Instagram page. The new update comes just in time for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so players can play along with the pros, and even partake in the Series event at Pebble Beach in the official PGA TOUR 2K Society until February 5, 2023.

PGA TOUR 2K23 continues to bring out new content for its players to enjoy, including new courses, and even new apparel to use for your MyPLAYER. However, the game’s core mechanics, which make it a pretty accurate simulation but ultimately bland game, will have to evolve by next year’s time if 2K wants to remain competitive, as early previews of the upcoming PGA TOUR game by EA have appeared so far to be quite impressive as well.

Still, players who are teeing off with PGA TOUR 2K23 will have some fun with the new golf course.