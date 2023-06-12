The golf world has been turned upside down with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour merging together in a shocking turn of events. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has been dealing with a lot of behind-the-scenes groundwork, and his role with this new venture will be interesting.

James Dunne III, who is a director on the PGA Tour policy board, revealed what Monahan's role will look like, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.

‘Monahan will oversee the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League under the agreement. At the end of LIV Golf's season in November, Monahan will evaluate whether the team-focused circuit of 54 holes, shotgun starts and no cuts will continue or fold. Dunne said it will be Monahan's decision alone. It's unclear what Norman's role will be going forward, although he told staff last week that his circuit is a stand-alone entity and is making plans for 2024 and beyond.'

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Greg Norman, who is a major part of LIV Golf, his role is also up in the air, and a merger as complicated as this LIV-PGA one has plenty of wrinkles to iron out.

However, there are some hiccups with Jay Monahan and his new role. For starters, some players aren't incredibly thrilled with him, to begin with, so he will need to find a way to get their support. The other aspect is that this deal has to be approved still, and Monahan's comments previously might not be beneficial to his case.

All in all, the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has provided plenty of storylines, and Jay Monahan could be headed for an interesting new role sometime in the near future.