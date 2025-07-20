Entering Sunday's final round at the Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler was firmly in pursuit of his first Claret Jug. The 29-year-old American has already captured two Masters Green Jackets, plus this year's PGA Championship. Can he add a fourth major trophy to his collection? According to Golf Digest and golf journalist Justin Ray on X (formerly Twitter), Scheffler has won his last nine opportunities after leading a tournament after 54 holes. Heading into Sunday, Scheffler had a four-stroke lead over the field in Ireland.

“If history holds true, Scottie Scheffler is your Open Champion,” posted Golf Digest on their X (formerly Twitter) profile Saturday afternoon.

At the moment, Scheffler holds a five-stroke advantage on the trio of Chris Gotterup, Harris English and Haotong Li. Another trio sits at six shots behind the leader. If Scheffler maintains his steady play, then his streak of nine wins in a row will almost certainly turn to ten. If that happens? Then once again, one of the world's best professional golfers will lift a piece of silverware. Although this time, it will finally be the Claret Jug.

Scottie Scheffler seeking first ever win at Open Championship

Through ten holes, Scheffler's five-shot advantage is a pretty solid margin. He's two under par for the day, so a couple more birdies certainly wouldn't hurt. However, the onus is on each of his competitors, including his playing partner Li, to bridge the gap. As history has shown, Scheffler doesn't lose in these situations. Will Sunday prove to be different?

Despite the hopes and wishes of his competition, it is looking more and more likely that Scheffler will be one major title win away from finishing his career Grand Slam. He's in the prime of his career and looks to close out his tenth consecutive 54-hole lead in a row. By Sunday evening, the golf world will know if Scheffler has accomplished yet another career milestone. As each moment passes, glory for Scottie is looking more and more likely.