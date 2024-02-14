The Bills quarterback was amazed by the gold legend's swing.

Tiger Woods is a PGA Tour legend, and now Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen knows why after seeing him up close.

The NFL quarterback was at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational on Wednesday, and his reaction to a Tiger Woods drive said it all, courtesy of NBC Sports:

Even Josh Allen has to stop and watch when Tiger Woods is on the golf course. 🐐 (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/GAp7IT2HmI — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 14, 2024

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is paired with Woods during the Pro-Am portion of the Genesis Invitational. The two met at the event last year and are playing together this year.

Allen is a big fan of Woods and says that he got into golf by watching him growing up.

Woods will be making his first PGA Tour start at the Genesis Invitational since the Masters. He had to miss last year’s PGA Championship in Rochester as he underwent surgery for post-traumatic arthritis.

This also wasn’t the only PGA Tour golf game Allen wasn’t seen playing this year. He also played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month with Tom Brady. Allen and professional golfer Keith Mitchell beat Brady and former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, who he was paired with. Allen and Brady finished tied for sixth among 80 amateur/pro pairs.

The Genesis Invitational runs through Sunday.

Tiger Woods has a new caddie for his PGA Tour season debut at the Genesis Invitational. The 15-time major champion has selected Lance Bennett to be on his bag this week at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Bennett is a veteran of the PGA Tour. He previously caddied for Matt Kuchar, including when Kuchar won The Players in 2012. Bennett has also caddied for two-time Tour winner Sungjae Im, Davis Riley, and LPGA Tour stalwarts Juli Inkster, Lorena Ochoa, and Paula Creamer.