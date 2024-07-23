Keegan Bradley has made his first significant decision as United States Ryder Cup captain. On Tuesday, Bradley announced that PGA Tour veteran Webb Simpson will serve as one of his vice-captains for the 2025 competition at Bethpage Black.

Simpson is a seven-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2012 U.S. Open. The 38-year-old has a 4-4-1 career record across three Ryder Cup appearances, in 2012, 2014, and 2018. Simpson and Bradley teamed up in 2012 and 2014 (though most of Bradley's Ryder Cup triumphs have come alongside Phil Mickelson).

“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” Bradley said in a statement. “He possesses a wealth of team. Golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”

Simpson was a member of winning U.S. Presidents Cup teams in 2011, 2013, and 2019. (He will not participate in the 2024 Presidents Cup in September.)

“I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025,” said Simpson. “Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights. I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

These days, Simpson has been more relevant in the board room than on the course. In 12 events in 2024, Simpson — who has controversially been given exemptions into multiple Signature Events due to his relationships with corporate sponsors — hasn't finished better than T24 (the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow; he's a club member). Simpson missed the cut in his one major appearance after shooting 8-over par at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. He's 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last fall, Simpson replaced Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour policy board, which has sought for more behind-the-scenes control over tour operations in the fallout of the unforeseen June 2023 framework agreement announcement. Simpson later requested to step down if his seat went back to McIlroy — citing McIlroy's usefulness in negotiations with LIV Golf's backer, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. The swap was rebuffed; instead, a subcomittee was created so McIlroy could play a role in talks.

Bradley — who, at 38, will become the youngest Ryder Cup captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 — was shockingly named captain after Tiger Woods withdrew from consideration due to his own portfolio of responsibilities as a PGA Tour executive.

Bradley said he has not yet spoken to Tiger about a potential vice-captaincy for 2025.

Team USA will hope to avenge its noncompetitive drubbing at the hands of Team Europe at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome in 2023. The United States dominated Europe the last time the Ryder Cup was held on home soil, at Whistling Straits in 2021. (For the first time since 1982, all four majors this year have been won by Americans.)

The 2025 Ryder Cup will go down Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.