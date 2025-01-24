The West Coast swing for the PGA Tour is in, well, full swing. Some of the world's best golfers descended upon Torrey Pines in La Jolla, CA, for the Farmers Insurance Open. Through 36 holes, the Swedish phenom Ludvig Aberg sat tied atop the leaderboard at 6-under par. But it did not come easy as he and the field struggled mightily on Thursday.

The tournament kicked off Wednesday and runs through Saturday to avoid CBS complications with the NFL on Championship Sunday.

Aberg carded a 3-over 75 on the South Course during his second round. Yet, that was, as they say, par for the course. Only 10 out of over 150 golfers broke par on Thursday, mostly on the North Course. That is because the California winds are making life difficult for everyone.

“We knew it was going to be hard coming in. Obviously, the South course is pretty hard even when you play it in 75 and no wind at all. Adding some 30-mile-an-hour gusts and sustained 15, it makes it pretty difficult,” Aberg said after his round.

The 25-year-old rising star was then asked where his round ranked in difficulty throughout his career.

“It's got to be up there for sure. I don't remember the last time it was that hard to get close to the pins. The greens were hard, and they were tricky, but I'm proud of the way I fought and am looking forward to the next couple of days.”

Aberg is in search of his second career PGA Tour win. He won the RSM Classic during his rookie season in 2023. But he has since shown that he can play with the very best. Aberg finished second to Scottie Scheffler at last year's Masters Tournament, along with a handful of other top-10s.