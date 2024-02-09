Nick Taylor comes out of weather delay red-hot with historic round of 60

When the outlandish and outstanding come together, you get the Nick Taylor experience. The 35-year-old overcame a rain delay at TPC Scottsdale to card an 11-under (60) in the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday morning, per Sean Brennan of Cronkite News. He is currently tied for the lead with American Andrew Novak through 11 holes of his second round of play at time of print.

The West Coast has been subjected to torrential downpours of late, leading many to expect there could be weather-related issues this weekend in Arizona. Taylor was unfazed, becoming just the fourth player to ever tally a 60 on this course (no one has done better). With optimal conditions likely to be a rarity the rest of this PGA Tour tournament, players must capitalize on clear skies when they appear.

Taylor did exactly that in his delayed opening round. His remarkable feats never seem to come under normal circumstances. He became the first Canadian in almost 70 years to win the Canadian Open last June after making a 72-foot putt to defeat Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth playoff hole. That wasn't even the craziest part.

Fellow countryman Adam Hadwin rushed over to celebrate with Taylor but was mistaken for an unruly fan and promptly tackled by a security guard. The historic moment will always have an unforgettable story attached to it that will make Taylor smile and Hadwin wince. If another Maple Leaf celebration does ensue, hopefully he will do a better job at making his identity known.

Unfortunately, Nick Taylor has cooled off since the morning, but he is still -11 under overall. He will look to stay composed and ready for whatever the golf gods and mother nature throw at him during the remainder of the Phoenix Open.