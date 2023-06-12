It had been 69 years since a Canadian golfer had been victorious in the RBC Canadian Open, and Nick Taylor was desperate to end the drought. He made that long slump come to an end when he nailed a 72-foot putt on the fourth extra playoff hole to win the tournament over British golfer Mick Fleetwood.

Seventy. Two. Feet. 🔥 Nick Taylor sinks the longest putt of his career for the win. pic.twitter.com/csXnFkHeCm — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 11, 2023

Not only did Taylor nail the impossibly long putt, he accomplished it in the rain to the roaring approval of the Canadian crowd in Toronto at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Those same fans had supported Taylor throughout the final round by singing “O' Canada” as he played the back nine.

Taylor became the first Canadian to earn a victory in the Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher won the event in 1954. The victory was the third triumph of Taylor's career.

In addition to the crowd's support, a number of Canadian pro golfers ringed the 18th green to back their countryman. The group was fronted by Mike Weir, a Canadian golfer who was victorious in the 2003 Masters.

“I'm speechless,” Nick Taylor said on CBS at the tournament's conclusion. “This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. I'm very speechless. This is the most incredible feeling ever.”

Fleetwood had rallied during the final holes of the back nine to tie Taylor on the 17th hole. He had a chance to win the tournament with a birdie on the final hole, but he had to scramble to make a par after hitting a poor drive and second shot. Fleetwood had birdied the 18th hole in each of the first 3 rounds.