Sunday was a day to remember for Canadian sports fans, as Nick Taylor just became the first player from Canada to win the Canadian Open in nearly 70 years. For Another Canadian golfer, Adam Hadwin, it was an unforgettable day for a much different reason.

Just after Taylor sank an incredibly tough and super clutch 72-eagle putt to beat Tommy Fleetwood on the fourth hole of the playoffs, Hadwin, with a bottle of champagne in his hand, tried to join his pal to celebrate the Canadian Open victory. However, a security guard tackled him to the ground.

The guard was simply trying to do his job and apparently did not recognize Hadwin right away, but it doesn't seem as though he's keeping any hard feelings towards the man who was merely trying to ensure peace on the course.

Via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

Fans swarmed toward the green, and Hadwin — who like Taylor grew up in Abbotsford, British Columbia — got leveled amid the chaos. He said had so much adrenaline that the tackle didn't faze him.

“It's incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?” Hadwin said. “I think we all predicted that this was going to happen.

Hadwin had a solid run himself at the Canadian Open, as he finished with a T-12, shooting a strong 68 in the fourth and final round. Taylor had to go through a playoff against Fleetwood, with both golfers concluding the fourth round with a score of 17-under 261.