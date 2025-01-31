The PGA Tour has had a very tumultuous couple of seasons. The inception and rise of LIV Golf has shaken up the golfing world and created division within the sport. But for most people, that is not the biggest issue facing the Tour or the sport. Slow play has long since been a lightning rod of a problem that has plagued all of us. One of golf's most successful influencers, Paige Spiranac, agrees.

Spiranac took to social media and let her thoughts be known on slow play. She did not hold back, either.

Expand Tweet

“I hate slow play and I despise it. I am on the extremist end of hating slow play and here is why. In the rules of golf, you have 40 seconds to hit a golf shot… In other sports, you have an alotted amount of time and if you exceed that time limit, you are instantly penalized. That should happen in golf,” Spiranac said passionately.

“It is cheating, and it is unbelievably disrespectful to everyone in your group and on the golf course.”

The PGA Tour once again came under fire from fans at last week's Farmers Insurance Open. Several players were out on the course for six hours due to slow play.

A number of players on Tour have complained about the issue. They don't want to be out there that long. Fans also may not have that long of an attention-span or ability to watch their favorite players play an entire round. But this is not just hurting professional golf.

Sunday golfers are part of the issue as well. Spiranac previously took heat on social media for calling out everyday players playing too slow, wanting to smoke a stogie, get their hot dog and drinks at the turn, etc. But she has a simple solution for all.

“Remember this: If you are good, play fast. If you are bad, play faster.”