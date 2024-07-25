Sahith Theegala's mission to avenge his disappointing results at TPC Twin Cities got off to a promising start on Thursday. Riding an improved driver, the rising PGA Tour star fired a smooth 5-under 66 in the opening round of the 3M Open.

Theegala has missed the cut in all three career starts in Minneapolis. Prior to Thursday, his second-round 67 in 2023 was his lone round under par.

The rematch with TPC Twin Cities was personal. The lengthy 70,240-yard par-71 course has presented a stiff test for Theegala, known more for creativity and finesse than driving distance. (Los Angeles Lakers wing Austin Reaves singled out Theegala's putting in our recent conversation; Theegala is breaking out a new putter this week.) For the season, Theegala ranks 57th in driving distance on the PGA Tour.

Back in Minnesota, Theegala was determined to win this round. Well, ideally four rounds.

“I'm not afraid to say I don't think the golf course really suits my game up until this year,” the 26-year-old said Thursday. “Really struggled off the tee most of my life, and last couple years included. So off the tee's so important out here. I was really excited to come back because it's been the biggest improvement in my game.

“It's kind of like a revenge week for me. I just wanted to come back and see what I can do on the golf course that's beat me up pretty bad the last three years.”

Playing alongside fellow future Ryder Cup prospect Nick Dunlap and 2025 U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, Theegala found the ideal mixture of loose and dialed-in.

He birdied his first hole (par-4 10th), two par-5s (Nos. 18 and 6), and two other par-4s (Nos. 16 and 5). For his bogey-free round, Theegala averaged 315.7 yards and gained 1.60 strokes on the field off the tee. He landed 9 of 14 fairways.

“I know some guys would shy away, but I have no problem taking it on,” Theegala said. “If I fail, so be it, but I really don't want to let the course get the best of me again.”

Theegala showed off the finesse game, too.

The laser-focus on the 3M Open has, evidently, enabled Theegala — now ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and comfortably seventh in the FedExCup standings — to move past his missed cut at the Open Championship. (While he's already likely to make his first Presidents Cup squad, a win in Minnesota would secure it.)

“This is probably the only week where I genuinely feel I'm not even worried about the score, I just want to beat the golf course. I'm not even looking at other guys or the board, don't care what they shoot, I just want to feel like I've tackled this course.”

As the afternoon wave finishes up, Theegala is one of eight golfers sitting at 5-under par — three strokes back of leader Jacob Bridgeman.

Theegala's revenge tour will continue at 1:54 p.m. ET on Friday.