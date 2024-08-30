Scottie Scheffler is in the midst of a historic season. Scheffler won his second Masters title in April and won five other tournaments including four Signature Events. He somehow topped that by winning Olympic Gold in Paris with an unreal comeback. Now, he is just over 36 holes away from winning his first Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

His run over the last two years is arguably the best stretch of golf since prime Tiger Woods. So, when friend and fellow PGA Tour member Sam Burns got the rare chance to take a shot at Scheffler, he didn't miss.

Scheffler found the fairway bunker on 13 Friday, setting up a tricky second shot.

Burns, who is one of Scheffler's best friends, stopped by Smylie Kauffman on broadcast, and left everyone chuckling with his assessment of Scottie's shot.

“This guy's terrible,” Burns said after Scheffler shanked his wedge into the greenside bunker. That sent everyone in the vicinity into laughter.

It also drew tons of reactions from fans online. The video was posted by numerous golf outlets, garnering well over a quarter million views within the first hour.

Scheffler was unable to get up and down and ultimately bogeyed the par-4 13th. That would be the first bogey he carded during the round and just the second of the tournament. With a couple holes to play, Scheffler holds a five-shot lead over both Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Meanwhile, Burns posted a 3-under 68 himself, moving into a tie for sixth at 11-under.

Scottie Scheffler looking for first Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler entered the week with a two-shot lead over Morikawa. That is due to the structure and format of the Tour Championship, with staggered scoring to start.

Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under par, as he led the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. Schauffele began two shots back, with the remaining 28 players in the field progressively further back based on standing.

Following Thursday's opening round, it appeared as though Scheffler was leaving the Tour Championship field in the dust. He posted the lowest score of the day, a 6-under 65. That increased his lead to seven shots entering play Friday.

But both Schauffele and Morikawa are fighting back. As play stands, Morikawa and Schauffele have cut the deficit to four strokes.

This is the third consecutive season in which Scheffler entered the Tour Championship in the lead. He was unable to cash in the first two times. With the way the Ridgewood, New Jersey native is playing though, it appears unlikely anyone will catch him this time.