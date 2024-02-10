Tiger Woods teased his Sunday Red collaboration with TaylorMade ahead of his PGA Tour season debut.

Ahead of his PGA Tour season debut at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods teased a preview of his highly-anticipated apparel line with TaylorMade. Woods and Nike announced the end of their 27-year partnership in January.

“A new day rises. 2.2.14.” Woods wrote on X, along with a picture of him in a signature red polo. The 15-time major champion previously signaled the announcement of what's expected to be called Sunday Red, last week. Woods is famous for exclusively wearing red for final rounds.

A press event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles for the official announcement. Woods hosts the Genesis — the second signature event on the PGA Tour calendar — at the prestigious Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades.

The always-handy @TWLEGION account zoomed in on the details. The Sunday Red logo is partially visible on Woods' glove.

🚨Other initial observations ahead of TaylorMade SDR launch:

– Tiger has never worn woven belts like this. Guys like Rory and Scottie wear a belt similar to this from Nike

– Collar resembles Greyson stitch pattern and design pic.twitter.com/BgOn8bLV4g — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 10, 2024

The Sunday Red logo is visible on the glove 👀 pic.twitter.com/oy8DjN4ylm — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 10, 2024

Woods' inclusion in the Genesis field was made official on Friday.

The 2024 Genesis will mark the first professional golf event since 1996 in which Tiger Woods is not wearing the Swoosh. He signed a then-unprecedented five-year, $40 million with Nike upon turning pro.

“People will ask if there's another chapter,” Woods wrote in a statement thanking Nike. “Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Woods made the cut at Riviera in 2023 and finished tied for 45th. It was the only official event he completed last year before undergoing ankle surgery in the spring. Tiger teed it up with his son, Charlie, at the Hero World Challenge this past December. At the Hero, Tiger, 48, revealed his goal to play one tournament per month.

“I think that I can get into the rhythm of it. I think that having a couple of weeks off to recover, a week to build up, there’s no reason why I can’t get into that rhythm. It’s just a matter of getting in better shape basically. I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.

“I’ve got some work to do and excited to get back to work.”