Tiger Woods recently left Nike after 27 years.

Golf icon Tiger Woods, whose longtime partnership with Nike came to an end in January, is hinting at a new brand announcement soon.

Woods posted an image of his eye and a cryptic message on X on Tuesday: “The vision remains the same. 2.12.24.”

This very likely means Woods' new brand will be officially revealed on Monday, Feb. 12. The brand in question is rumored to be Topgolf, which posted a job advertisement to LinkedIn shortly after Woods announced he and Nike had parted ways. The job, titled ‘Global Head of Golf Footwear & Apparel,' listed Woods' achievements as qualifications, including 27 years of experience in “footwear & apparel,” hinting at the length of Woods' Nike partnership, as well as the exact number of PGA Tour wins (82), major victories (15), and top-five finishes (163) Woods has compiled in his career.

In 1996, Woods signed a $40 million endorsement deal with Nike at the age of 20. Since then, he has become the most popular and one of the most successful golfers in history, in addition to being one of the highest-earning athletes in the world in large part due to his relationship with Nike.

Despite Woods being embroiled in an infidelity scandal in 2009 and 2010 and his playing career suffering as a result of the immense public scrutiny and nagging injuries, Nike remained loyal to Woods throughout some of the roughest years of his career. After two years without a PGA Tour victory, Woods won three in 2012 and five in 2013 before enduring another years-long drought. In 2019, he won the Masters, securing his first major in more than a decade and his first green jacket since 2005.

Over the past few years, Woods has invested in PopStroke, “a mini-golf entertainment company that offers a unique and immersive golfing experience” similar to Topgolf. He also co-founded TGL, a virtual golf league, with Rory McIlroy and former NBC Sports group golf president Mike McCarley. TGL's launch is planned for 2025.