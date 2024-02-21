Charlie Woods made a crucial move toward joining the PGA Tour as Tiger Woods' son follows in his father's footsteps.

Charlie Woods is following in his father's footsteps. Tiger Woods' son is reportedly going to participate in a pre-qualifier on Thursday, per the PGA Tour website. The pre-qualifier is for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, an event that used to be known as the Honda Classic.

Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri Mcgee will play alongside Woods on Thursday. Of course, all eyes will be on Woods as he attempts to perform well and earn a spot.

Charlie Woods has participated in other big events. He's used to receiving plenty of attention given that his father is Tiger Woods. Expectations will be high in this pre-qualifier without question. It will be interesting to see how the 15-year-old handles the pressure.

The golf world was excited to hear that Charlie is entering the event.

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods' son Charlie entering pre-qualifier

“Entering the 18-hole pre-qualifier event for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Charlie Woods. Yeah, you read that right,” the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches account on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Tiger Woods made his @PGATOUR debut at age 16 at the 1992 Genesis Invitational. So, Charlie Woods has a year to get the edge on his dad,” Jeff Eisenband wrote on X.

“Charlie Woods already trying to qualify for tour event. When I was his age I was just getting into Pokémon,” @countryclubadjacent wrote.

Charlie Woods has an opportunity to catch the entire golf world's attention. Tiger Woods will surely be proud of his son regardless of the outcome, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Charlie perform well in this event.