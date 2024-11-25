The PGA Tour announced the finalists for the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year on Monday. To no one's surprise, Scottie Scheffler highlights the list of players. He is joined by Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy for the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Meanwhile, the Rookie of the Year is a bit more wide open. Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Max Greyserman, and Jake Knapp are the finalists for that distinguishment.

The PGA Tour's Player of the Year award seemed to be locked up as Scheffler's epic season played out. Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in his career, but that was just the beginning.

The World No. 1 went on to visit the winner's circle six other times. He led the PGA Tour in scoring average at 68.65, unbelievably notched 16 top-10s in his 19 tournaments, and earned top-10 finishes in three majors.

As the golf world descended upon Royal Troon for the 152nd Open Championship, it seemed a formality.

But then Schauffele played out of his mind and won the Claret Jug. Pair that with Schauffele winning the PGA Championship in May, top-10 finishes in all four majors, 15 top-10s for the year and the second best scoring average behind Scheffler, and suddenly we had a race on our hands.

McIlroy, on the other hand, had a quietly successful season. He will be remembered in 2024 for his collapse at the U.S. Open, but he actually played extremely well all year.

He won twice, logged seven top-10s and finished sixth in scoring average. McIlroy has won three Jack Nicklaus awards throughout his illustrious career, but this year will not be the fourth.

2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year race

The Rookie of the Year race, though, should be much closer.

Dunlap was a massive favorite early in the year. He became the first player in PGA Tour history to win both as an amateur and a professional on the same season. Dunlap won The American Express and then the Barracuda Championship.

A week after Dunlap's first win, Pavon visited the winner's circle himself at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He logged four top-10s and was the only Rookie of the Year finalist with a top-10 finish at a major.

Knapp also won his first PGA Tour event in 2024 at the Mexico Open. He logged three other top-10s before injuries derailed the end of his season.

Greyserman, might have actually be the most consistent among all of the rookies. He notched six top-10s and had three runner-up finishes at the 3M Open, Wyndham Championship and the Zozo Championship.

A betting man will likely roll with Dunlap, but this race is anything but assured.