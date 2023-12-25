How will the Sixers fare against the Heat on Christmas without Joel Embiid?

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the NBA’s 2023 Christmas Day slate of games. This game will feature two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference and could be a preview of a playoff series this spring, though MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid will not play due to an ankle injury. Jimmy Butler is questionable for Miami.

Embiid's absence puts a bit of a damper on this game, but there will still be plenty of talent on the court. Let’s get into some Sixers bold predictions for this primetime matchup against the Heat at Kaseya Center.

Tyrese Maxey stuffs stat sheet with 40+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds

Without Joel Embiid, the Sixers will be led by Tyrese Maxey. We have seen in the past what Maxey is able to do when he is given increased responsibility and more opportunities. Maxey will attack with abandon and force the issue at the rim. He will also stretch the opposing defense to its breaking point and beyond by launching step-back 3-pointers from well beyond the arc.

Maxey will also have an edge against his likely primary defender. Kyle Lowry is a tenacious and physical defender, but he is getting up there in age and speed is no longer a strength for him. This poses a problem for Lowry and Miami's defense because Maxey has built his game around speed. He can force Lowry to play off of him, artificially creating space to launch 3-pointers.

As the saying goes, speed kills. Maxey's speed will decimate Miami's defense and create havoc all game. Look for Maxey to take over this game and alternate between blowing by defenders and pulling up from the logo on his way to a 40-plus-point performance.

He’ll also look to make players for others who are left open due to the attention he will draw, and with Embiid out, Maxey will scoop up a few boards for good measure.

Sixers hold Heat to 10 or fewer made 3-pointers on inefficient shooting

The Heat are currently averaging 14 made 3-pointers per game, and this provides a sizable percent of Miami’s offensive production. If the Sixers can limit Miami’s points generated from triples, this will have a detrimental impact on the Heat's ability to run away with the game.

Even better would be if Philly can force the Heat to shoot inefficiently from beyond the arc. If Miami shoots inefficiently, they will limit the rest of their scoring opportunities. Philadelphia has a surplus of long, athletic wings who can stifle shooters and block shots out on the perimeter. The Heat will look to get guys like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson going from deep, so the Sixers will try to stop that from happening.

Tobias Harris scores 20+ points on fewer than 10 shots

Tobias Harris has an underappreciated yet essential role to play in the Sixers’ offense. As the third option, his job is to get open and take open shots or attack closeouts when they are available to him.

When Harris is able to create efficiently, he can put up a quiet 20 points without taking opportunities away from Maxey. With Embiid out, Harris becomes even more essential.

Sixers win by double digits

The Sixers are currently a 3-point underdog to the Heat in this matchup now that Embiid is out, according to FanDuel. The books are grossly underestimating Philadelphia without Embiid and have this prediction wrong. The Sixers can win a game in multiple ways. They can win with an explosive offense and can win by playing stifling defense.

Nick Nurse’s squad can win the turnover battle, they can beat their opponents on the boards and dominate in second chance points, and they can get hot from deep and run opponents off the court.

Philadelphia matches up well against Miami and their star guard has a considerable offensive advantage. Look for Tyrese Maxey to lead the undermanned Sixers to a blowout victory.