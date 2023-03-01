The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a magical 2022 season. Despite narrowly clinching a playoff berth via the Wild Card, they went on to upset the entire National League and reach the World Series. It was a tremendous postseason effort that has Phillies fans excited for the 2023 campaign. Bryce Harper is expected to miss the first-half of the year due to injury, but Philadelphia inked star shortstop Trea Turner over the offseason.

The Phillies made a number of other offseason moves as well. They are projected to have a strong 2023 season, but would benefit greatly from rebound seasons from two specific players. If these two players are able to find their rhythm in 2023, Philadelphia will find themselves in contention with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the National League East title.

The Phillies took a chance and signed former All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel during the offseason. Although he previously enjoyed no shortage of success, the 2022 season was a forgettable one for Kimbrel.

He finished the year with a respectable 3.75 ERA. However, he lost his handle on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ closing job after dealing with inconsistency.

Kimbrel, an eight time All-Star, is a bounce back candidate. He’s still just 34-years old and displayed signs of his old self at times last year. One other important note is that Kimbrel is no stranger to the NL East, pitching for the Braves from 2010-2014. He emerged as a star in Atlanta, leading the league in saves on four separate occasions.

Craig Kimbrel will need to perform well during the spring and early portion of the 2023 MLB season to have any chance of becoming a closer once again. Regardless of his role, he can strengthen the Phillies’ bullpen with a resurgent 2023 effort.

The Phillies’ starting rotation is expected to fare well and the offense features plenty of firepower. If the bullpen can step up, Philadelphia will be a dangerous team in 2023. And Craig Kimbrel can play a pivotal role in their success.

Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos is a pure hitter. He doesn’t offer much speed or defense, but his offensive potential is intriguing. In 2021, Castellanos lit up the league with the Cincinnati Reds, hitting over .300 with a .939 OPS and 34 home runs. He got on base at a solid clip as well, posting a .362 OBP.

Castellanos took a step in the wrong direction in his first season with the Phillies last year. He hit just .263 with a .305 OBP and .694 OPS. He was unable to offset his low average and OBP with power, as Castellanos tallied just 13 home runs. His lack of production wasn’t a product of limited playing time either, as he appeared in 136 games for the Phillies.

At just 30-years old, Castellanos is a prime rebound candidate. He will prove to be essential for Philadelphia amid Bryce Harper’s absence.

The one area where he needs to improve is in terms of squaring up the baseball. In 2021, Castellanos recorded a quality 46.9 hard-hit percentage. That number dipped to 35.3 percent in 2022. One would imagine that Nick Castellanos will raise the mark back up in 2023 given his career hard-hit percentage of just under 42 percent.

The Phillies’ offense is going to be good regardless of Nick Castellanos’ output. But if he returns to his All-Star form, Philadelphia will be able to reach new heights during the 2023 campaign.