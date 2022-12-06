By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300M dollar contract. Turner had been linked to Philadelphia throughout the offseason, so the announcement did not come as a surprise. But it will prove to be pivotal with Bryce Harper set to miss the first half of the 2023 campaign due to injury.

Does the Trea Turner signing automatically make the Phillies World Series contenders? Philadelphia is fresh off of a World Series appearance. But the fact of the matter is that they were an 87-win team that simply caught fire in the postseason. That isn’t to say they weren’t talented, but the Phillies needed to make some upgrades this offseason.

And there is no question that the Turner deal makes them a better team. But Philadelphia needs to make a couple more moves before they can truly feel content. Here are 2 players the Phillies must target ahead of the 2023 season.

Phillies need one more SP

The Phillies’ depth chart looks impressive at the moment, per ESPN. The offense is absolutely loaded with talent. But the starting rotation needs an upgrade or two.

Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola form a dynamic 1-2 punch in the front of the rotation. However, the Phillies’ 3-5 options are less than superb. Ranger Suarez is a quality option, and Bailey Falter features potential. But this is a ball club that needs to add at least one more starting pitcher.

And the truth is, the Phillies don’t need to hand out another massive contract to add a key starting pitcher.

Jameson Taillon would profile as a perfect No. 3 or 4 option in Philadelphia’s rotation. Taillon is fresh off of a 2022 season with the New York Yankees that saw him post a 3.91 ERA. He isn’t a game-changing pitcher by any means, but Taillon is a steady option.

Steadiness and reliability is exactly what the Phillies’ rotation is lacking at the moment. The Phillies should take a chance on Jameson Taillon in MLB free agency.

Bullpen depth

Seranthony Dominguez is a superb option out of the bullpen. Jose Alvarado is another impressive relief pitcher. But the Phillies would benefit from making some upgrades.

However, free agency is lacking in terms of bullpen depth. So turning to the trade market would be the Phillies’ best bet. And in surprising fashion, Chicago White Sox’ star closer Liam Hendriks has been rumored to be available in a trade for the right price.

Hendriks would provide Philadelphia with a dominant closer. The Phillies’ financial concerns could be overlooked as Hendriks only has one guaranteed year left on his contract. The Phillies then would need to make a choice on his club option for 2024.

Hendriks posted a 2.81 ERA to go along with 37 saves and just 4 blown saves in 2022. Although the White Sox endured a difficult campaign, Hendriks was a bright spot in the back end of the bullpen. The Phillies could become a super-team of sorts by adding a star like Liam Hendriks.

Final thoughts

The Phillies are already a playoff contender. But the National League is extremely deep. The Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals, Braves, and Mets will all stand in Philadelphia’s way of reaching the World Series once again.

But adding pitchers like Taillon and Hendriks will balance out the Phillies’ roster. They need to look into making these moves ahead of the 2023 campaign.