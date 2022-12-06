By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Liam Hendriks has been an All-Star in three of the last four seasons, his last two nominations coming with the Chicago White Sox. However, the South Siders appear to have made the star closer available for trade at this year’s Winter Meetings.

Hendriks’ name has reportedly come up in trade talks as teams look to re-tool their roster. The All-Star closer is under team control through 2023 for $14 million and has a $15 million club option for 2024. If Hendriks were to be traded, however, that option would be guaranteed.

While he may be available, not every team is in the running to acquire Hendriks as he has a limited no-trade clause; blocking a deal to five teams. If a team were to acquire him, they would be landing a player in Liam Hendriks that has transformed himself into one of the best closers in the MLB.

Over his 12-year career, Hendriks has appeared in 471 total games. He has amassed a career ERA of 3.81 and a K/BB ratio of 724/158. Hendriks has made 115 career saves.

The White Sox closer is coming off of another strong season, recording 37 saves and a 2.81 ERA over 58 games. He also struck out 85 batters while only allowing 16 walks. His season culminated with a second straight All-Star nomination.

Chicago finished this past season with an overall record of 81-81, 11 games behind the NL Central Champion Cleveland Guardians. They already made a splash before the Winter Meeting by signing starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Now, the White Sox appear to at least be willing to move their closer in the hopes that the return package will improve the present and future of baseball on the South Side.