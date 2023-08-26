The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling in the National League once again. After reaching the World Series last season, they had a slow start to their 2023 campaign, but they have gained some steam over the last month, as most MLB pundits have them being a Top 2 or 3 franchise in the NL pennant race. Trea Turner and Bryce Harper are not having MVP-caliber seasons, but the youngsters like Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh have been leading the charge on the plate.

The Phillies are heading into September with a legitimate chance at competing for the World Series. The bats will come at the right juncture, but it is the trio of Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, and Aaron Nola that will keep this squad afloat. With the rosters expanding on September 1, Philadelphia may add reinforcements that could be integral and underrated pieces in the postseason run.

These guys may not be known to the casual fan, but an initial small role may catapult these prospects and make them significant contributors in 2024 or 2025.

3. Griff McGarry

Among the prospects of Philadelphia that is ready for the majors, Griff McGarry is a tremendous talent who can pitch over 100 MPH. Being a hard thrower has its disadvantages as well, so McGarry needs to be more consistent with his control, especially with the Phillies, so adjusting to a relief pitcher role on September would be amenable for him.

McGarry has been struggling in his first two starts in Triple-A, but he was the Eastern League Player of the Month for July as he tallied an ERA of 2.01 in 22.1 innings of work. The underwhelming performances in Triple-A has been a tough sight to see, but even with his struggles, there is an excellent possibility that the Phillies will consider him for promotion when rosters expand.

2. Simon Muzziotti

There were murmurs that Simon Muzziotti would be on the move before the trade deadline because he offers a ton of intrigue to other organizations. Muzziotti stayed put in the City of Brotherly Love, and he will likely get the call-up on September as well. He last played for the Phillies in 2022, but his incredible production in Triple-A Lehigh Valley indicates that he deserves another chance in the majors.

The power is a given in the Phillies lineup, so it is perfect for Muzziotti because he will excel as pinch runner or contact hitter. He is currently batting .326 with 24 stolen bases and 58 runs scored for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. With the deep depth of the Phillies in the outfield, it will difficult for Muzziotti to have a consistent role in the organization, so this might be the best time to showcase him as an offseason trade chip.

1. Kody Clemens

The son of one of the best and controversial pitchers of all-time, Kody Clemens is another elite asset who can be called-up by Philadelphia by September. Clemens was not from the farm system of the Phillies, but he was from the Detroit Tigers organization. Having already played 47 games this season, he struggled immensely in the majors, but he has since regained his groove with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Clemens adjusted his approach and plate discipline during his batting appearances, and it has resulted to remarkable numbers, highlighted by a three-homer game a couple of weeks ago. Sometimes a player will get demoralized when they are sent down to the minors, but Clemens used it as an prime opportunity to rejuvenate himself and prove his spot in the majors.

Clemens' versatility is stellar, so Philadelphia can call him up and put him in a myriad of positions on the field.